Cook Islands bubble: Where to eat and drink in Rarotonga

The Mooring Fish Cafe is an old favourite in Rarotonga. Sundays are BYO alcohol, with entertainment from a live string band. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

OTB

The beachfront restaurant of Manuvai Resort. Choose from a daily special three-course degustation menu for $39.95, or an a la carte menu three-course degustation for $49.95. Scurry your toes into the sand while you dine and make sure you enjoy one of the German-style desserts.

The Mooring Fish Cafe

An unassuming yet evergreen spot, popular with locals and visitors alike. Order one of the sandwiches, burgers, salads or seafood specials at the shipping-container window, then sit on a picnic table or on the grass and look out at the lagoon while you wait. The house special is the FOB sandwich – crumbed mahi mahi with lettuce, tomato and tartare sauce. Sundays are BYO alcohol, and although the waiting times are long, the atmosphere and entertainment from the string band will mean you couldn't give a damn. themooringfishcaferaro.com

Little Polynesian

Enjoy fine dining at this luxury adults-only resort. The ika mata (Cook Islands' version of ceviche) is exceptional, and the wine list is extensive. Try the Nōku chardonnay, a Gisborne wine blended specifically for Little Poly to suit the tropical island climate. littlepolynesian.com

The Flying Turtle

Another shipping container cafe, this one at the base of Ariki Adventures. Manager/head chef Jules is vegan so you'll find an excellent range of plant-based options for the non-meat eaters in your life. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, there's always a great vibe. arikiadventures.com/eat

Breakfast at Ariki Adventures' Flying Turtle Cafe in Rarotonga, where much of the menu is vegetarian and vegan friendly. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Beluga

This cafe wouldn't seem out of place if you found it halfway down Ponsonby Rd. Fresh local fish features heavily on the menu, prepared in interesting ways. On my visit, I was intrigued by the tandoori fish tacos served with zesty slaw, peanuts, crispy noodles, tzatziki and avocado. How can a dish work with so many flavours inspired by so many national cuisines? I don't know, but it did, and it was absolutely delicious.

Tamarind House

An old favourite, this restaurant has been in operation since 2004 in an ocean-front Colonial-style building that dates back to 1904. The fish curry is well worth your time, as is the creme brulee made with local vanilla. Visit for lunch from July to October and you might see migrating whales passing by in the ocean at the end of the lawn.

LBV (Le Bon Vivant)

Missing your eggs benedict and pancakes for breakfast? This French-inspired bakery and deli in Muri Beach is well worth a visit, even if all you crave is a good coffee and a well-made pastry.

facebook.com/lbv.muri.beach.rarotonga

Shipwreck Hut - Aro'a Beachside Inn

Steve Braunias once wrote in these pages about the legend of the Shipwreck Hut, which makes it worth a visit in its own right. But its other appeals include a beachfront location, a quirky pirate-ship inspired interior, punchy cocktails, live music and some of the best sunsets on the island. aroabeach.com/shipwreck

