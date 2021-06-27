Cook Island travel bubble wobbles in extreme weather, passengers deplaned over Covid scare

The Cook Islands travel bubble has been disrupted by extreme weather and Covid travel alerts. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Cook Islands travel bubble has had a wobbly few days with some passengers being ejected from flights following the Wellington Covid scare and extreme weather aborting landings in Rarotonga.

Over the weekend high winds caused Air New Zealand flight NZ942 to abort a landing, forcing it to return to Auckland.

The incident on Friday New Zealand time saw the Boeing 787 come within metres of the runway at Rarotonga International Airport before being forced to go around.

"The winds were coming straight across the runway so it had to turn back," Airport Authority chief executive Joe Ngamata told Cook Island News.

Passengers onboard say they had been rebooked onto flights today, after a lost weekend in the Cook Islands.

Previous flights also affected by the extreme gusts and wild weather with 30 knots gusts and rain. The islands saw half a month's rain in a day the previous week, as the wild weather continued to challenge holidaymakers.

There was also some non-weather related disruption to travel with passengers removed from flights to Rarotonga over recent travel history.

Several travellers who had been in Wellington were refused flights in Auckland over Coronavirus concerns.

"Continuing with the precautionary approach the Cook Islands Government has taken since this pandemic began, a number of passengers were off-loaded from the flight to Rarotonga that arrived Wednesday 23rd June" Secretary of Health Bob Williams on Friday.

WIlliams said he had taken the decision to stop the travel plans after Wellington airport had been listed as a 'location of interest' following a positive Covid test result from an Australian tourist, triggering the city's Level 2 Alert status.

Extreme weather sent Cook Islands flight NZ942 straight back to Auckland. Photo / Screenshot, FlightRadar24

The health minister said he was unapologetic for the decision to stop travellers who had been though areas of interest from entering the Cook Islands. However, Williams was forced to back pedal when it was revealed that some passengers were incorrectly identified.

"I do apologise to the passengers who were off-loaded in error and for the stress and uncertainty it caused all off-loaded passengers," he said.

Tourists and Cook Island residents already in Rarotonga were subjected to emergency tests, after the report historic 19th June case came to light.

Visitors were forced to isolate while and there were reports of visitors being called "in the middle of the night" for test swabs.

"These tourists have mostly been 100 per cent supportive of our efforts and for this I am extremely grateful," said Williams.

The Cooks Islands warn that this is unlikely to be the last time that the travel bubble is disrupted, and urges travellers to factor in potential disruption into their plans.

There were 124 tests conducted locally on Friday, all with negative results.

Air New Zealand was contacted for comment