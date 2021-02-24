Continued Mt Etna eruptions awe residents and shock scientists

Seen from nearby Catania, the latests series of eruptions is the most dramatic in memory. Photo / Salvatore Allegra

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, has awed even seasoned volcanologists in recent days with spectacular spurts of lava lighting up the Sicilian sky each night.

The latest eruption overnight petered out by around 0900 GMT Tuesday, according to Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology.

For over a week, Etna has been belching lava, ash and volcanic rocks on a regular basis. The nearby Catania Airport closed temporarily, and residents of the town of Pedara said it appeared one day last week as if it were raining rocks as a thick blanket of ash covered the town.

This is the fifth episode in a series of Mt. Etna eruptions which have been occurring over the past week. Photo / Salvatore Allegra

Volcanologist Boris Behncke of the national institute's Etna observation center has followed the latest paroxysms with awe. Writing on the institute's website this week, he said that after "gifting us moments of suspense" over the previous nights, Etna finally erupted in a way "those of us who have worked in this for decades have rarely seen."

Lava illuminates the night above the Etneo Observatory. Photo / Salvatore Allegra

Referring to the activity overnight, he tweeted Tuesday: "Did I call the 20-21 February paroxysm of #Etna 'incredibly powerful'? Well, its successor, in the night of 22-23 February, was MUCH more powerful."

Did I call the 20-21 February paroxysm of #Etna "incredibly powerful"? Well, its successor, in the night of 22-23 February, was MUCH more powerful. Subplinian eruption column seen from home, Tremestieri Etneo, 23 February 2021, about 01:00h local time pic.twitter.com/9OEHdhtlyL — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 23, 2021

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The eruptions may be the most dramatic in living memory, but they are hardly the most historic.

Its longest eruption occurred continuously between 1614 and 1624m when it belched over a billion cubic metres of lava, growing by an area of 21 square kilometres.

Fire fills the sky at Mt Etna, with plumes rising kilometres into the air. Photo / Salvatore Allegra

The was a precursor to perhaps the best known eruption which in 1669, was an explosive event. Combined with earthquakes felt across the Mediterranean it buried entire towns.

Today, as Europe's highest volcano, it has enjoyed popularity with tourists, who - during dormant periods - are led hiking, skiing and even caving in the Etna national park.

The volcano even has its own amusement park "Etnaland", which claims to be the largest theme park in southern Europe.

- Associated Press with additional reporting