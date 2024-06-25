Kiwis aged 18 to 35 mostly felt they were better off travelling than studying if they wanted to learn life skills. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis aged 18 to 35 mostly felt they were better off travelling than studying if they wanted to learn life skills. Photo / 123rf

A fear of debt has stopped many young Kiwis from pursuing university but when it comes to gaining life experience, the majority feel international travel is a better pathway, a new survey reveals.

A recent survey, commissioned by travel company Contiki, asked 1000 Kiwis aged 18-35 about their tertiary education and motivations.

More than two-thirds (67%) felt people learn more life skills by travelling overseas than by studying from a textbook.

Of course, life skills aren’t the only reason Kiwis pursue undergraduate degrees or apprenticeships after high school. Many tertiary qualifications are mandatory for certain careers or equip you with the necessary skillsets for a job, whether it’s law, medicine, education or trade.

However, for some, tertiary education is a privilege they can’t afford. While 62% said they needed the “experience” of going to university, half (50%) said concerns about debt stopped them from pursuing further education.

Domestic enrolments to university dropped last year. Photo / File

These results are supported by figures from the Ministry of Education, which found university course completion rates dropped to 86% in 2023. This was the lowest since 2014 and forecasts don’t anticipate things to improve this year.

Amidst high inflation and high living costs, most (70%) of young Kiwis surveyed said they wanted to save money, especially for travel.

Contiki isn’t against attending university, managing director Toni Ambler clarified. Rather, the company want people to acknowledge the learning one can do while abroad.

“We’re not telling people to skip their studies – however we are encouraging young New Zealanders to get out there and view ‘education’ from a new perspective,” she said.

“There really is no better way to learn about history, culture, or even yourself, than by experiencing it and the world firsthand.”

While gallivanting around Europe isn’t a qualification one can put on their CV, there are psychological benefits to getting out in the world.

Multiple studies from organisations such as the US Travel Association or prestigious universities such as Columbia Business School prove travelling abroad and engaging with other cultures or navigating foreign environments can improve cognitive functioning, increase openness to new experiences and foster creativity.