Some things you don't share, not even with your best mate (unless he or she told you in the first place). That secret fishing spot. That secluded bay on the West Coast. The shop where they serve a massive scoop of chips.
Well, we're killjoys. Over the past few weeks we've asked Herald readers to nominate their favourite campgrounds, fish 'n' chip shops, playgrounds, beach walks and icecream or gelato shops, and now we're sharing them with the rest of the country.
We chose those categories because we reckon they're what make a classic Kiwi holiday, the treats that friends and families are enjoying while taking time out this summer, wherever in Aotearoa they may be.
Today, we're announcing the top 10 reader favourites in each section. We'll be profiling them over the next few days.
But here's where things get serious – voting is open for the best of the Herald's Best of Summer 2022 in each category.
To vote, scroll down this page and you'll find the very simple voting form... Who will you choose as the country's best of the best?
TOP 10 FISH AND CHIPS
These days we're a proudly multi-cultural nation so you can choose multi-national culture like mega-burgers or dumplings, samosa, falafel, taco and a hundred other takeaway suppers. But nothing says Kiwi summer quite like fish 'n' chips on the beach at sunset – served with seagulls, L&P and sauce. Of course, it must be Wattie's. So, without further ado, your top 10.
Bobby's Fresh Fish Market, Tauranga
Dulcie's Takeaways, West Coast
JFC Paihia, Bay of Islands
Kai Kart, Stewart Island
Mangōnui Fish Shop, Northland
Market Galley, Auckland Fish Market
Ōpunake Fish, Chips and More, Taranaki
Pirimai Chippy, Hawke's Bay
Raglan Fish Shop, Waikato
Skillet & Fillet, Snells Beach
TOP 10 ICECREAM
So much for votes for women, climbing Everest, the first powered flight: here's a world record we can really be proud of. New Zealanders have the planet licked when it comes to icecream. Each of us swallows an incredible 23 litres each year. Fun fact: During World War II, research concluded icecream had therapeutic benefits for shell-shocked soldiers. Tell us something we didn't already know. Drum roll please, for . . .
Charlies Gelato, Matakana
Copenhagen Cones, Mt Maunganui
Duck Island, Hamilton
Iona Dairy, New Plymouth
Original Pōkeno Ice Creams, Waikato
Patti's and Cream, Dunedin
Penguino, Browns Bay
Rush Munro's, Hawke's Bay
Scrunchy Millers, Milford, Auckland
The Kerikeri Gelato Company, Northland
TOP 10 CAMPGROUNDS
It's not the destination, it's the journey. Whoever wrote that clearly never spent four or five hours in the family car in a broiling Kiwi summer morning then pitched a tent under a pōhutukawa just a few steps from the Pacific. Or spent some quality time at any one of these hideaways beside the seaside. The envelope, please . . .
Fitzroy Beach Holiday Park, New Plymouth
Hahei Beach Resort, Coromandel
Houhora Heads (Wagner) Holiday Park, Northland
Kapowairua (Spirits Bay) Campsite, Northland
Kennedy Park Resort, Napier
Martins Bay Holiday Park, Auckland
Matauri Bay Holiday Park, Northland
Ōhope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park, Bay of Plenty
Taupō Top 10 Holiday Park
Tawharanui Campground, Auckland
TOP 10 PLAYGROUNDS
Swings and slides and seesaws and merry-go-rounds and the most important thrill of all: the bubbly, joyous, rising and falling sounds of children enjoying themselves. Here are 10 purpose-built, carefully planned but above all happy places that are a long way from the days of a towrope and an old tyre hanging from a branch above a swimming hole. But which will you vote as number one?
Anderson Park, Napier
Kōwhai Park, Whanganui
Lake Domain, Hamilton
Levin Adventure Park, Manawatū
Long Bay Regional Park, Auckland
Margaret Mahy Playground, Christchurch
Ōrewa Domain, Auckland
Pukekura Park Playground, New Plymouth
Takapuna Beach Reserve Playground, Auckland
Whangārei Town Basin Playground, Northland
TOP 10 BEACH WALKS
Yes, the whole point of a summer holiday is to laze on a beach towel in the shade with a good book and an initially full chillybin. Keeping a close eye on the kids on the sand or in the water, of course. But from time to time, you have to rouse yourself and investigate the surroundings. After all, many of us have been cooped up for much of the year just so we could enjoy – and appreciate – these days of freedom.
Abel Tasman Coast Track, Nelson Tasman
Cathedral Cove, Coromandel
Coastal Walkway, New Plymouth
Kōhī Point Scenic Track, Ōhope
Mahinepua Track, Whangaroa
Milford-Takapuna, Auckland
Ōrewa Beach, Auckland
Papamoa Beach Walkway, Tauranga
Waikorire Track, Mauao Mt Maunganui
Waipū Coastal Walkway, Northland
Vote below or go to nzherald.co.nz/bestof to vote for your favourites in each category. Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday, January 24. The Best of Summer winners will be announced on Sunday January 30.