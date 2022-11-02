Traditional Christmas markets in Vienna, Austria. Photo / Supplied

A FIRST CLASS POSTING

The Old Eltham Post Office in South Taranaki lives on as boutique accommodation, which exudes elegance and luxury. Located in view of Mt Taranaki and less than a 30-minute drive to Wilkies Pool and sub-alpine rainforest, The Old Eltham Post Office has this month launched a two-day special deal. Book the 100sqm Helena Suite for $575, including full breakfasts for two. Timed right, a November 25 stay coincides with an evening of home-grown music by the Mason brothers in the local Eltham Town Hall.

Contact: The Old Eltham Post Office, 027 309 5028 or theoldelthampostoffice.co.nz

Rottnest Island is home to the world's happiest marsupial. Photo / Supplied, Tourism WA

HAPPIEST MARSUPIALS

Discover the best of Perth, Rottnest Island and Margaret River on a six-day self-drive holiday, with all your accommodation pre-arranged for you. Priced from $1499pp, twin-share, this five-night package will have you cruising to Rottnest Island – just minutes away from Perth. The island is home to the quirky native quokka, known as '"the world's happiest animal," which you'll get to meet, up close. The Margaret River part of your journey includes a four-course lunch at Voyager Estate and tastings. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by November 30 for travel between now and December 12, or between January 30 and March 27 next year.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/fremantle-rottnest-margaret-river-CMPWA1710

The historic street trams of San Francisco. Photo / Supplied

SAN FRAN FOR SPRING

See San Francisco in Spring bloom with a four-night stay in a Deluxe Room at the four-star Hotel Riu. Located amid the hustle and bustle of the Fisherman's Wharf precinct, the hotel is a 500m walk to the popular Pier 39. Breakfasts are included at Hotel Riu. Priced from $3199pp, twin-share, this package includes direct return United Airlines flights from Auckland, or for travel from Wellington or Christchurch, the package starts from $3219pp, twin-share. Book by November 6. Travel between April 28 and May 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or for Auckland departures flightcentre.co.nz/product/15716850; from Wellington, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15716919 or from Christchurch, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15716988

CHRISTMAS FARES

A 15-day river cruise - Europe's Enchanting Rivers and Magical Christmas Markets - will have you celebrating Christmas 2023 in Vienna and seeing in 2024 with a spectacular Gala Evening on board your elegant river boat. You'll take daily onshore excursions, savour seasonal and locally sourced onboard dining and indulge in regional wine and beers. Visit towns and tour cities, such as Budapest, Visegrad, Esztergom, Bratislava, Vienna, Melk, Mauthausen, Salzburg, Linz, Passau, and Munich. Domestic flights included. This package is $9,990pp from Auckland – discounted from $11,490pp. Return flights from Auckland to Budapest, then Munich to Auckland included. Book by the end of this month, November 30 (2022). The cruise departs from Budapest on December 19, 2023.

Contact: My Cruises, 0800 030 408 or mycruises.co.nz/cruise/europes-enchanting-rivers-and-magical-christmas-markets/

Have a whale of time in WA with the world's most peaceful sharks. Photo / Supplied

WHALESHARK OF A TIME IN WA

A fortnight aboard MS Caledonian Sky, cruising the famed Coral Coast of Western Australia, is priced from $21,245pp, and sets sail on the first day of April, in Perth. The ship will make its way up the coast to Broome, stopping along the way for passengers to get into a Zodiac vessel to explore the coastline up close. You'll see local marine life, such as the Whale Sharks on Ningaloo Reed. Book by this November 22. Airfares from New Zealand and transfers additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655

