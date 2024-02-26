Norwegian Dawn was held at sea over fears of cholera being carried into the Mauritian capital last weekend. Photo / Pexels

The cruise ship Norwegian Dawn was blocked from entering port in Mauritius after a suspected outbreak of cholera.

Fifteen passengers were put into isolation after fears the contagious waterborne disease was on board.

The Mauritius Ministry of Health had blocked the 2000-passenger ship from entering the East African island ”to avoid any health risks”.

On Monday night the Dawn was cleared to enter port after it was discovered the mystery illness was a less-serious case of gastroenteritis.

Director of health services Dr Booshan Ori told local paper Le Mauricien samples taken from passengers last weekend tested negative for cholera.

Dutch passenger Esther Verdaas told newspaper BN DeStem they were relieved to finally be allowed off the ship, but many travellers had missed flights and hotel bookings.

“These are luxury problems, of course. But what I find difficult is that so much is unclear. Can we go home? When? How?”

The ship had been making a 12-day sailing from Cape Town to East Africa and Madagascar.

Permanent secretary for the ministry of tourism, Jean Daniel Phillipe Labonne, left, and director health services, Dr Bhooshun Ori, said lab tests showed no evidence of cholera. Photo / Government Information Service, Mauritius

News first broke of the quarantine after a group of US journalists had been unable to board the Dawn for a press trip, according to USA Today. Guests waiting to embark in Mauritius were being held in hotels, waiting for the quarantine to lift.

The ship’s operator, Norwegian Cruise Lines, confirmed the ship was being held on suspicion of carrying a communicable disease.

“We have elevated our sanitation procedures aboard the ship as part of our routine measures to ensure a safe environment for all on board and will continue to take any necessary measures to protect our guests, crew and destinations we visit,” read the cruise line’s statement on Sunday.

The African Cape is seeing an epidemic of cholera, with the UN reporting over 188,000 cases across seven countries since the start of the year.

South Africa, where the cruise began, has reported 1076 cases and 47 deaths in the past two years. The Mauritius Ministry of Health halted the cruise ship out of an abundance of caution as over 2000 passengers were about to disembark in the capital, Port Louis.

Mary Francovilla Dees who had been among those on board, says passengers not required to isolate had been understanding of the delay. Talking to the BBC, she said most enjoyed the extra days at sea at the bar or by the pool, despite the disconcerting wait.

“The passengers on this ship have appeared to take this in their stride,” she said.

Norwegian Cruise Lines told passengers the planned changeover of guests and disembarkation would now take place on February 27.

“Despite previous reports and speculations, there were zero confirmed cases and no evidence of cholera on board the ship,” read an NCL email to passengers waiting on board.

In a statement to the Herald, NCL said that a small number of passengers and crew were placed in isolation and six guests were put under observation on arrival to Mauritius.

“Upon Norwegian Dawn’s arrival to Port Louis Mauritius on Feb. 25, 2024, there were a small number of guests experiencing mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness,” read the statement.

“We are committed to prioritizing the guest experience at every step of the cruise journey, even in unexpected and difficult situations such as this.”

NCL President David J. Herrera said “We appreciate our guests’ patience during this time, as we navigate this fluid situation.”

The cruise line’s ground operators said it rescheduled 400 plane tickets and around 1200 hotel rooms after the two day delay.

Passengers waiting to embark were offered a “prorated refund” based on the reduced sailing length, and provided with reimbursement for expenses from Port Louis.