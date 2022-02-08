Casa Tau is part of Punta Mita; a luxurious, 1,500-acre resort in Mexico. Photo / Airbnb

Mexico has long been famous among travellers for its relaxed culture and affordability.

Unless you're checking into the Casa Tau in Punta Mita, otherwise known as Airbnb's most expensive place.

Designed by two famous Mexican architects, the palatial pad reached further stardom by featuring in season one of the Netflix show, 'Too Hot to Handle'.

Up to 27 guests can spread out across Casa Tau's five separate villas, oceanfront suites, and guests rooms, which hold 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Take your pick of Casa Tau's different bedrooms. Photo / Airbnb

Although, if you're planning a stay at Casa Tau, you'll need to fork out more than $22,651 per night. A three-night minimum rule, hospitality fees and occupancy taxes and fees will put a minimum stay at $86,706.

The cost may seem steep but this is far more than just a place to sleep.

A stay includes services from private chefs, concierges, wait staff, bartenders, daily housekeeping, spa and massage treatments, laundry services and more.

Feel like royalty checking into one of the Casa Tau suites. Photo / Airbnb

One of the highlights is the massive open-air terrace that offers incredible views of the private pool and beach and the Pacific Ocean.

Enjoy a private beach at Casa Tau. Photo / Airbnb

The mansion was built using locally sourced adobe (a type of brick), stones and tropical hardwood and close by, at the Punta Mita resort, guests can also pay a visit to Bahia and Pacifico; two of Mexico's best golf courses.

If you're in the mood to step away from the incredible accommodation, travellers can make a quick trip to the nearby towns of Puerto Vallarta, Sayulita or El Anclote.