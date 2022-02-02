Cargo plane smashes into baggage cart during snowstorm in Chicago. Video / @ondisasters

CCTV has captured the frightening moment a China Airlines jumbo jet crashed into a baggage cart on he airfield at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago during a snowstorm on Friday January 28.

Just before 6.30am, the cargo plane can be seen sliding across the snowy airfield before crashing into the cart, sending snow and debris flying into the air.

The plane's engines were severely damaged, but luckily no one was hurt, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed.

"The Boeing 747-400F had landed after operating flight CI5240 between Taipei and Chicago via Anchorage," the website read.

A China Airlines jumbo jet smashed into a baggage cart on the airfield at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago during Friday's snowstorm, CCTV footage shows.

"According to data shown by Radarbox.com, the flight departed from Taipei at 10:30 local time on January 27, 2022. It first landed in Anchorage at 22:25 before leaving again towards Chicago, where the incident took place."

One of the carts was lodged in the engine following the crash. It was later removed.

According to reports, the incident involved a roughly 18-year-old Boeing 747-400F cargo jet.