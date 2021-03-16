Caravan owner makes $15k in summer Kiwi motorhome boom

Caravan boom: Camplify has reported a 64 per cent increase in listings, with bookings doubling in 12 months. Photo / Supplied, Camplify

Auckland's house prices have caught the attention of economists around the world, but little is made of the great Kiwi motorhome boom.

Rental company Camplify has reported a 225 per cent increase in bookings in New Zealand for the past year, with many Kiwis taking a caravan on the roads for the first time.

However, it's not only rental sites that are cashing in on New Zealanders' newfound love of motorhomes. Auckland-based caravan owner Ben Gaines has made $15,000 in six months from leasing his mobile home.

"When Covid struck the wife and I thought how to generate some more income while Kiwis were stuck in New Zealand," said Ben.

Caravan owners: Ben Gaines, with wife Jillian and their two young daughters. Photo / Supplied

The Gaines family had with a caravan from a rental fleet which

"We had a really bad experience about two years ago, it wasn't for us."

Ben is on the road for work as a brewer, and had hoped that his wife and two young daughters might spend some time in the van over summer in the North Island.

"We thought we might get some good use out of it as well, but it's been full since we listed it."

The family upsized to a six-berth trailer, named "The adventure before dementia".

There seems to be no fixed demographic for the rentals, from seasoned caravan holiday veterans to those trying out the idea for the first time.

"We've rented it out to first time caravaners who have never towed before."

Motorhomes and caravans are fully insured through the website's policy.

'The adventure before dementia': the Gaines family upsized their camper midway through summer. Photo / Supplied, Camplify

Camplify founder Justin Hales said they've seen a 64 per cent increase in owners joining the platform over the last 12 months.

"We're seeing such a huge increase in numbers of bookings for local caravanning holidays that many of the small family van run hiring businesses on our platform are considering expanding their fleets simply to keep up with the demand," he said.

There's certainly been an influx of campers at motor camps, with caravans popping up everywhere.

Best summer in years: Glendhu Bay Motor Camp. Photo / File

Just last month, holidaymakers spotted a caravan in the middle of Lake Wanaka.

The publicity stunt for Glendhu Bay Motor Camp saw owner manager Phil Hunt camp out on the pontoon, for "a bit of a joke" according to the Otago Daily Times.

The enthusiasm for mobile homes has spilled over to campsites and caravan parks around the country.

Hunt said Glendhu Bay Motor Camp had celebrated its best summer in years.

Camplify be at the Covi Motorhome, Caravan & Outdoor SuperShow in Auckland 19 - 21 March, to share advice on successfully renting out your caravan