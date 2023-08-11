Avoid getting your sex toy inspected at airport security by following these tips.

Avoid getting your sex toy inspected at airport security by following these tips.

Even the most frequent flier can be tripped up by the rules around what to pack in checked bags versus carry-on.

Airline and airport restrictions on items such as liquids, batteries or digital devices vary around the world, making it difficult to know what you can bring on your travels.

However, travellers may want to pay extra attention to the rules to avoid a bag inspection if they’re travelling with a sex toy.

Since many people go on holiday to rest and relax, it’s no surprise some travellers may want to indulge in a little self-love while away.

Fortunately, with preparation, travellers can bring their favourite sex toy on holiday “without blushing at security”, according to Emma Hewitt, a sex educator at Wellington’s Adulttoymegastore.

Before offering advice, Hewitt added that “even if your vibrator does get pulled up at a customs inspection, remember that a sex toy is a very normal, even healthy thing to bring travelling with you”.

Check rules and regulations

Research the rules and regulations regarding sex toys for both the airport you depart from and arrive at, as different countries will have different laws.

While Western countries rarely have restrictions or bans, other popular holiday destinations do, including Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. However, the severity of these laws ranges from complete bans to restrictions on toys that resemble human body parts.

Pack light

As Hewitt said, there is no shame in packing a toy but it’s worth going on the smaller, more discrete side, as larger items may be cause for concern at security checkpoints.

Plus, a smaller option helps you save space in your bag.

Checked over carry-on

Skip the stress at the x-ray and opt to pack your toys in a suitcase, especially if you’ve packed a larger item.

However, if your toy is battery-powered, you’ll need to remove the batteries and take them in your carry-on. Some toys also have a travel lock, to stop them from turning on and giving security cause for concern.