In July, most Kiwis booking a holiday to Fiji were planning far in advance and booking for holidays in 2024, according to a major travel agency.

More than 50 per cent of Fiji travel bookings made with House of Travel were for travel in 2024, according to the company’s South Pacific head Natalie von Dincklage.

Von Dincklage said people want to secure their spots in the popular island destination before hotels and flights are booked up by travellers from Australia and North America.

According to the travel expert, people from Australia and Northern Hemisphere tend to book tropical holidays nine months in advance, while Kiwis wait until three or four months out.

This meant that by November 2022, many of the popular resorts in Fiji were almost booked out, making options more expensive or limited.

Kiwis who missed out on their Fiji trip as a result likely used the money set aside to book in for next year, said von Dincklage.

Currently, most travellers are booking for May and June getaways.

“Kiwis love Fiji, and they don’t want to miss out on their favourite resorts,” von Dincklage said.

“Most of the bookings we had for Fiji before July were for this year, but Fiji has limited capacity left for 2023, and many people who couldn’t secure their 2023 Fiji holidays are now looking at next year.”

She adds that Plantation Island Resort, Warwick Fiji and Radisson Blu Resort Fiji were the most popular choices among customers.

For Fiji-loving Kiwis who are yet to book or already have, she had some additional advice to make the holiday go more smoothly.

Top tips for a Fiji trip

1. Avoid the peak months.

By travelling during March, April and May or mid-October, November and December, you can enjoy the balmy, tropical weather with fewer people around, according to House of Travel. Hotels will also typically offer discounts and deals to tempt travellers to stay.

2. Head to the islands for a day

Those staying down on the Coral Coast or on Denarau Island should head to the islands for a day trip, the House of Travel team suggest. Here, you can escape the beaten track and enjoy a day at Malamala Beach Club, or head out on the Sabre with South Sea Sailing for a full day on the water.

3. Try a morning flight

If your accommodation is on an outer island, House of Travel suggests taking a morning flight from Aotearoa, as you may be able to get a transfer straight from the airport to your accommodation and avoid needing to find accommodation on the mainland.

4. Embrace the bus

Staying on Denarau Island? The Bula Bus is the best way to get around the island and marina easily, so buy a bus pass to get the cheapest deal.