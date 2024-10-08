The Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship rises 16 levels high, housing restaurants, shops, and activities. Photo / Old Mate Media

More than just a ship

The day I found myself walking up a gangway onto Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean ship docked in Rome and about to set off for nine days around the Mediterranean Sea, came quite unexpectedly. I was as green as they come, watching all the professional cruisers gleefully wave goodbye to terra firma, bathed in scepticism.

Yet I’ll never forget that first moment onboard. Little can prepare you for the enormity of these cruise ships and its scale blew me away. Rising 16 levels towards the clouds, I stepped into the belly of the beast, greeted by a massive double height boulevard filled with restaurants, shops, bars and activities. People swarmed like excited bees, smiles as wide as a gondola. The sense of excitement was tangible; the energy akin to a night market or a bazaar.

Bizarre indeed! I followed the masses upwards, my nose leading me to the main food hall where station after station of exotic foods were spread out as far the eye could see. And free. Already people were feasting, drinking and talking.

Then I stepped out onto the top deck and squinted into the distance, over 300m from bow to stern. Three football fields. In between, a theme park of waterworks, sport courts, pools, spas, arcades, rock climbing and even surfing. Everywhere you look; fun, food and frivolity.

Many luxury cruise ships offer on-board activities like rock climbing, surfing, and arcades. Photo / Old Mate Media

In the days that followed, more than once I sat awestruck, unable to truly accept that this thing - this city - was floating at sea. I’d always expected it to feel limiting and claustrophobic, but even after nine days, I still hadn’t taken it all in. Experienced every space, show, meal, cocktail and activity. There is always something new to do and always someone new to do it with. Better yet, the kids are always entertained.

But that still isn’t “travelling.” That much I had right, didn’t I?

Travel made easy

While the ship experience is a huge part of a cruise adventure, the destination is also key. What ports will it visit? As a man of exploration, on paper my cruise offered a dream itinerary. Italy, Greece and Turkey, with stops like Rome, Pompei, Ephesus, Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos and Crete. But how much would I actually see?

Arriving in Naples that first day, I followed my usual prep. Daypack with water, sunscreen, camera and towel. Good boots. A full belly. I walked off the ship into the dilapidated docks, Mt Vesuvius watching my every move. Then I was off on a bus with a dozen other cruisers, wondering if it would be worth it.

Cruising can combine the fun of a holiday resort with the adventure of travel and exploration. Photo / Old Mate Media

We drove along the mind-blowing Amalfi Coast, with lengthy stops to explore stunning towns like Positano and Salerno. We spent hours in the ruins of Pompeii, guided by an archaeologist. We stopped at a pottery factory, where the owner showed us how his ancestors worked the wheel. Exhilarated, exhausted and empowered, we then returned to our floating palace for a night full of food, shows, drinks, trivia and conversation.

It was awesome. But the true value of cruising was still to come.

Cruising with family. Photo / Old Mate Media

The next day, I woke up, peeled back the curtain and took in the hills of a new country: Greece. No logistics. No scramble to an airport. No passport checks or customs or taxi. Not even a search for an ATM so I could have breakfast. Just a gangway and a gateway to another day of pure travel.

So, now I cruise.

For the first 40 years of my life I was an anti-cruiser, convinced it wasn’t for me. Now I’m about to do my fifth cruise in three years. It’s only gotten better too, now that I’ve apologised to my wife and shared the experience with her and the kids. Cruising is great for everyone.

Cruises offer a stress-free way to travel, with no need for taxis, passport checks, or ATM searches. Photo / Old Mate Media

Indeed, I’m now an avid cruiser. I still love to travel and explore on foot, but cruising offers a unique, value for money take on travel the strengths of which I can’t deny. Fun in and of itself, it also takes away the logistical stress of travel, leaving you solely with the destination to enjoy. Perhaps now you’re inspired to do the same?