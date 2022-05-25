In the tracks of Amundsen: New Zealand Antarctic Heritage Trust's 2017 Inspiring Explorers Expedition across Greenland. Photo / Supplied, AHT

The Antarctic Heritage Trust is calling for adventurous young Kiwis and Norwegians to apply for the adventure of a lifetime.



To celebrate the 150th birthday of polar explorer Roald Amundsen they are looking to assemble a team of explorers from the two countries to follow in the tracks of the Norwegian adventurer to the Geographic South Pole.



The NZ AHT's 2022 Inspiring Explorers Expedition is looking for explorers between 18 and 35 to take part. Hopefuls have until the 13 June to apply.



"We want to create a team of Kiwis and Norwegians who embody the spirit of explorers like Amundsen," says the Trust's executive director, Nigel Watson.



Although he admits the adventure won't be for everyone and will test the team thoroughly. The Journey is over 1000km by ski and sled and through "extreme" terrain and weather.



"While there'll be breathtaking scenery and moments of sheer joy, there'll also be times during the 40-day plus journey when bodies will ache, you will want to give up and you will need all your mental strength and resolve to pull you or your teammates through," he says.

Successful candidates will need to demonstrate qualities of resilience, teamwork and curiosity to meet the challenges that such a journey promises.

Overall, Watson says the Trust is after explorers from both nations that would be "excited to be part of this incredible journey and share it with others."

The "Inspiring Explorers" will be retracing the route of Amundsen, whose expedition was first to the pole 110 years ago. It will be the sixth and most ambitious expedition since the Inspiring Explorers Expedition programme was first established in 2015.

Call for explorers: Antarctic Heritage Trust executive director Nigel Watson. Photo / Supplied



"The Heritage Trust care for a lot of Norway's heritage in Antarctica and the Ross Dependency. We thought there is no better link than having New Zealanders and Norwegians in this party."



This year's expedition is in partnership with Ousland Expeditions and ALE, guided by Norwegian polar guide Bengt Rotmo.

Previous teams of young New Zealanders have joined the NZ AHT expeditions to traverse South Georgia Island and climb Mt Scott on the Antarctic Peninsula.



Watson says it is an opportunity to join a network of young explorers from previous international Inspiring Explorers trips. There should be no shortage of interest from applicants.

Hollie Woodhouse joined a previous expedition across Greenland. Photo / Supplied, AHT

Explorer Hollie Woodhouse, who joined a previous 560km expedition across Greenland, says the programme was a "life-changing experience" and "beyond what I thought I was capable of".



Teams will be selected by late June and will need to be available for several months of rigorous training.

The expedition itself will run from early November through to Early January, with arrival at the pole determined by the speed of the team.

"It's for those people who want to challenge their boundaries, are determined and want to do that as part of a high performing team."

Later this year the Inspiring Explorers will be leading a ski traverse through the Southern Alps between Treble Cone and Coronet Peak, using shelters built by AHT.



For more details and to apply, explorers should visit nzaht.org