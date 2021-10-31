Bull run tourist gored to death first since Covid restrictions ease

A 55-year-old man has been gored to death and a bull run in Spain. Photo / San Fermin, Unsplash

A 55-year-old man has been gored to death and a bull run in Spain. Photo / San Fermin, Unsplash

A 55-year-old Spanish tourist has died at a bull-running festival near Valencia.

The man was gored repeatedly during the event in the town of Onda on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The other runners dressed in red neckties tried to lure the bull away but were unsuccessful. He later died of his wounds at the hospital in nearby Villereal.

Authorities said he suffered wounds to his left femoral artery and head.

The festival participant, who is yet to be named, is the first death since the bull returned to the streets following the easing of Covid curbs on public gatherings.

The festival concluded on Sunday and other events were not affected.

Since the first Covid outbreaks in March 2020, Spanish bulls got a stay of execution. The encierro of St Fermin in Pamplona - perhaps the best known bull festival was cancelled in July for a second year.

Released in groups of six bulls, the animals run through the streets towards the bull ring, where they are killed by Toreador bull fighters.

Bull runs and bullfighting are controversial topics, even in Spain.

A 2020 survey by the polling company Electomania found 46 per cent of Spaniards were in favour of not restarting bullfighting when Covid restrictions were eased. Whereas 18 per cent of Spaniards believed it should be preserved.

Pre-Covid the town of St Fermin attracted up to one million tourists every July, from around the world for the bull run.

While injuries are common deaths are quite rare.

Since 1910, at least 16 runners have died from injuries received at the San Fermín festival in Pamplona.

Similar events are held in neighbouring France and Portugal, but it is in Spain where the runs are most popular.