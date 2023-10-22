Brand new hotel and resort openings for 2023-2014, including Black Barn Retreats' Te Mānia. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Going deeper underground

Black Barn Retreats in Hawke’s Bay has revealed an extraordinary new property – Te Mānia. Unlike anything you’ll have ever seen in New Zealand, the newbuild has an above-ground living, kitchen and dining room, as well as an underground bunker with two luxurious bedrooms, with two more underground rooms expected next year. Close to Te Mata Peak and with a hot tub overlooking the Tuki Tuki Valley, it’s bliss with a capital B. Book now at blackbarn.com/Retreatsz

I’ll be danged

If you’ve exhausted all the thrills at Rainbow’s End (ahem), look to Missouri. Oasis at Lakeport Resort is set to open on the shores of The Lake of the Ozarks next year. As a large family resort, with 10 hectares of amusement rides and attractions, an indoor water park, scores of restaurants and a 400-room Marriott hotel, this theme park-cum-holiday mecca might just raise the eyebrow of a very famous mouse. oasisatlakeport.com

W is for wow

The highly anticipated W Sydney has now opened. As the third W in Australia, positioned in the architectural masterpiece that is The Ribbon high above Darling Harbour, guests can expect imaginative dining and W’s signature high-end design. There’s also an impressive AWAY Spa and the WET Deck, complete with infinity pool and city views. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sydwh-w-sydney

Good craic

It’s been a big summer for Europe and while winter brings chillier weather, it’s also a fantastic time to visit Ireland. Head over in January to experience the country’s largest trad and folk music festival: Tradfest. Held in Dublin from January 24–28, enjoy harpists, Galician bagpipers, banjoists and even limerick rappers across a series of incredible venues such as Dublin Castle and St Patrick’s Cathedral. tradfest.com

Dreaming of a white Christmas

Make it a white Christmas with the ice-white beaches of New Caledonia: an unexpectedly good festive destination. The tropical climate allows for crackers as well as cocktails, while the capital transforms into a wonderland for the Noumea Feerie between December 1-31 and the Festival of Lights From December 17 – 31. Visit the island’s Christmas markets and swap turkey for a fresh lobster picnic on the beach. newcaledonia.travel/en