A sticky end: The Johnsonuk cake is enjoying a surge of popularity in Europe. Unlike its namesake, outgoing UK PM. Photo / Getty Images

A sticky end: The Johnsonuk cake is enjoying a surge of popularity in Europe. Unlike its namesake, outgoing UK PM. Photo / Getty Images

There are mixed feelings about how to commemorate the outgoing British prime minister, Boris Johnson. In Kyiv they've named a cake after him.

Zavertailo Cafe on the banks of the River Kyiv and one of the Ukrainian capital's best loved bakeries came up with a signature bake to honour the UK politician.

Johnson became a recognisable figure in the country during visits to the embattled Ukrainian government, which is facing a Russian invasion.

A puff pastry bun covered in vanilla ice cream and wisps of unruly meringue, the cake is designed to resemble the blonde prime minister's hairstyle. Despite costing 97 hryvnia - $5 - a bun, they have become a top seller.

Zavertailo Cafe Waitress Daniella serves up 'Boris Johnson' cakes in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / Christopher Furlong, Getty Images

A Zavertailo cashier told the Telegraph that the buns go fast, and are regularly sold out.

"You can wait 30 minutes for the next batch," said Illia.

Named the Джонсонюк 'Johnsonuk' the croissant-like pastry appears to have had a longer shelf-life than its namesake. While the UK PM resigned on Thursday, the cake's popularity is still in ascendance.

Imitations of the bouffant pastry have begun appearing elsewhere in Ukraine and abroad.

The recipe has even been published online so you can make your own Boris bun at home. It's a deceptively complex bake, involving meringue and laminated pastry. Although, comments on the recipe site say results resemble a different kind of 'Eton mess'.

The Johnsonuk has become a best seller for the Zavertailo baker. Photo / Screenshot, Facebook

Just Desserts: famous cakes and where to find them

Naming cakes after politicians and celebrities is nothing new. Many enjoy enduring popularity, long after namesakes have faded into obscurity.

The Bismarck: a dumpy German doughnut, the Bismarcks are reportedly named after the Iron Chancellor because of his love of eating them. Some say they resembled the doughy Teutonic politician. The 'Bismarcken' or 'Berliner' doughnuts are readily found in bakeries around northern Europe. John F Kennedy was also a fan.

'Ik bin ein Bismarck': the cakes were named for the doughy German Chancellor. Photo / Wikimedia

The Elvis cake: A fluffy sponge cake topped with pineapple, cream cheese icing and chopped pecans. Reportedly the singer's favourite bake, others say it was invented for the musician while he was stationed in Hawaii. One things for certain it contains enough sugar to leave you all shook up.

Goodness gracious, great balls of dough! The Elvis cake. Photo / Rachel Kramer Bussel, Flickr

Peach Melba: London-based chef Escoffier made a habit of naming his dishes after his diners in the 1890s. One of the most famous desserts Peach Melba has long since eclipsed the fame of opera star Nellie Melba, for whom it was named. You'll still find it on the menu at the Savoy Hotel.

His other attempts to butter up famous patrons fell flat. The strawberries Romanoff and the Mary Garden have long since been consigned to the scraps of gastronomic history.