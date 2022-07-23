The Overture is closer to reviving supersonic passenger flight. Photo / Supplied

We've been given a glimpse into the supersonic future with the most detailed look at the planes United Airlines will be using to fly the Atlantic in under 4 hours.

The Overture has been described as the love child of Concorde and a jumbo jet. With four engines, a range of 7800km and a cruising speed of Mach 1.7 (2099 kmph). It made headlines last year after United Airlines put in an order of 15 of them from Denver-based designers Boom Supersonic.

United has placed an order of 15 aircraft from Boom for 2029. Photo / Supplied

This week, at Farnborough International Airshow the company finally revealed their refined design of the aircraft, the product of "26 million core-hours of simulated software designs". Aerodynamics modelling and design have been able to trim the plane into what Boom hoped would be an "economically and environmentally sustainable supersonic airliner."

CEO and Boom Founder Blake Scholl describing Overture as "kind of like if Concorde and a 747 had a baby". Since the first reveal last year, the updated design "combines a number of engineering innovations in aerodynamics, noise reduction, and overall performance."

Images of the new Overture were unveiled at the Farnborough International Airshow. Photo / Supplied

The design impressed United Airlines enough for them to make an offer for 15 of the aircraft on spec in June 2021. The first is due to go into service in 2029 and United appears to be committed to the project. The airline flaunted a mock up of an Overture in United livery on Tuesday, following the reveal event at Farnborough.

This was on top of an early pledge by Japan Airlines. JAL placed an early order of 20 Overture aircraft in 2017, with early stage funding for the design of Overture's supersonic passenger experience.

The airshow was also a chance to announce a partnership with aerospace company Northrop Grumman, who would be developing special variants of the aircraft. They would be developing special use 80-passenger variations of the aircraft

Our hearts went BOOM! 😍 Behold the all-new @boomaero supersonic design, coming to the skies in 2029. pic.twitter.com/aqXu1uAxny — United Airlines (@united) July 20, 2022

Overture Statistics

Cruise speed: Mach 1.7 / 2099 kmph

This is twice as fast as conventional flights over water, and a fifth faster over land.

Range: 7867 km

Propulsion: Four Rolls Royce engines without afterburners to minimize noise and fuel consumption. The engines are being developed to run on synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Length: 62.8 metres nose to tail.

Passenger capacity: 65-80.

Why are supersonic planes faster over water?

There's a reason why Concorde only flew US to Europe, over the Atlantic.

Since 1973 passenger planes have been prohibited from flying supersonic over land. Older, louder supersonic flights were considered excessive sound pollution by the FAA and banned from flying over built up areas. Last year this old rule was overturned to allow for testing, but not commercial flights. This means that the Overture will only be allowed to fly at under Mach 1 (1235 kmph) over most routes. Boom says, even then, it would be able to run over 600 profitable routes at near-speed of sound.

Ironically 'Boom' will be far quieter than the first generation supersonic planes.