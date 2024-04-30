Insolvent airline Bonza have told customers not to turn up to the airport. Photo / Lachie Millard

Insolvent airline Bonza have told customers not to turn up to the airport. Photo / Lachie Millard

The financial woes of Australia’s most recently launched budget airline has left travellers stranded around the country yesterday, after Bonza announced it was entering voluntary administration.

Services were slashed from departure boards on Tuesday with chief executive Tim Jordan beginning discussions with stakeholders about the future viability of the airline.

Some staff and travellers were only informed of cancellations at 3am yesterday morning, according to news.com.au.

AIP, which owns the aircraft used by Bonza, began repossessing planes on Tuesday, leaving routes inoperable.

In an early morning statement issued on social media, Jordan said the move was a complete “surprise” to Bonza and their Boeing 777 crews.

“We are currently assessing all options and will provide an update here as soon as we have more information to share.”

The first tranche of flights were cancelled yesterday including services from the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne.

Business advisory firm Hall Chadwick were appointed administrators for the debt-stricken airline.

Bonza customers with bookings between now and May 2 are advised not to go to the airport, as operations were temporarily suspended.

In a statement the airline said: “We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we’re working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market.”

We are aware of the temporary suspension of Bonza flights.



We will immediately support any passengers stranded mid-journey by offering complimentary seats on Virgin Australia-operated flights to the airport nearest to their final planned Bonza destination.

1/2 — Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) April 29, 2024

Currently competitors Virgin Australia and the Qantas Group have indicated they will offer assistance to Bonza passengers who have been left stranded.

Virgin issued a statement via social media platform X yesterday, saying it was aware of the temporary flight suspensions.

Affected travellers were advised to contact Virgin customer service or call the Guest Contact Centre.

However, of Bonza’s 36 routes only six overlap with Jetstar and Virgin Australia services, leading to limited ability to clear the backlog of Bonza passengers.

Although the airline had indicated it would be reducing flights last month, the announcement of administration was a surprise for both customers and employees.

Bonza crew aboard a Boeing 737MAX.

In an interview with ABC the family of Bonza cabin crew said there was little warning.

“She went to work this morning, as per usual, they just went in - there were two crews there - they were just basically told that Bonza has finished,” said the husband of a flight attendant.

“They’re pretty devastated. It’s their job. She’s been in it from day one.”