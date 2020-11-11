Bond Villa: Sean Connery's French mansion for sale

The villa in Nice belonged to international man of mystery Connery, inset. Photo / File, Handout

The late Sir Sean Connery's luxurious French holiday house is up for sale, and it's a hideaway worthy of the international man of mystery.

The Cap de Nice villa which belonged to the James Bond actor commands a view to kill for, overlooking the Mediterranean. With a price tag of $49 million, the jet set location and connection to the Scottish actor are expected to push prices higher.

The 1920s villa even appeared in scenes for the 1983 film Never Say Never Again which was set in Nice and Monaco.

Connery's indoor pool. Photo / Supplied, Knight Frank

Like 007 the actor was a frequent traveller and owned properties across Scotland, England and the Bahamas. However the house in the south of France was described as his long-term house close to the film hub of Cannes.

The Bond residence is suitably 'very private'. Photo / Supplied, Knight Frank

The five bedroom house with a 1000 square metre floor plan sits and an even more generous oasis of terraced gardens. With "very private access", imposing gates and stone towers, the house is the perfect villa for a super spy on Her Majesty's Secret Service.

With five bedrooms and 1000 square metres of floorspace, Connery's French house is huge. Photo / Supplied, Knight Frank

Connery who died on 31 October, aged 90, was mourned by film fans around the world. He was the first of seven actors to take on the role of Ian Fleming's Bond. Born in Edinburgh the model and 1953 "Mr Universe" contestant turned his hand to acting.

The property had been on the market before Connery's death last month, said auctioneers Knight Frank. However the property, which locals still refer to as "Sean's House", is still closely connected with the actor.

View to a kill: the property overlooks the French Med. Photo / Supplied, Knight Frank

"There's something very special about the James Bond franchise, about its connection with the French Riviera, which is all about a little bit of mystery, a little bit of intrigue, a little bit of stardust," Edward de Mallet Morgan of Knight Frank told CNN