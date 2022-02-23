Music from a planted, mosaic piano drifts through the garden at The Giant's House in Akaroa. Photo / Supplied

As the days grow shorter, it can feel like summer is over before it started. But at New Zealand's private or public gardens there's still plenty in bloom, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart. Before summer truly shifts to autumn, here are eight estates to get your flower fix.

The Giant's House

An Akaroa institution, this private garden is a kaleidoscope of colour year-round, thanks to the vivid mosaics, sculptures and ceramics created by local artist Josie Martin. For more than 25 years, Martin—who is also a qualified horticulturalist—has been adding both art and plants to the award-winning terraced gardens. Around every corner, you'll find whimsical surprises—from acrobats and giant swimmers that spout water, to a succulent-filled grand piano, to the objets d'art on display in the "Bon Palace" (which doubles as the garden shed). Should you choose to stay the night, even more playful details await in the onsite bed and breakfast, housed in the grand Giant's House, originally built in 1880 as the bank manager's residence. During summer, it's open daily from 11am to 4pm and costs $22.50 per adult ($10 per child). Family rates are also available.

Giant's House owner sculptor Josie Martin has filled the garden with mosaic art. Photo / Lynda Feringa.

Lauren's Lavender Farm

Let's be real — half the fun of going to a flower farm is watching or taking part in an amateur photo shoot. But regardless of whether you're an influencer, want to watch influencers in the wild, or don't even know what an "influencer" is, afternoon tea at Lauren's Lavender Farm is an experience you won't forget. The farm's 8000 fragrant purple plants are in full bloom (and will be until March), while the farm's cafe is open daily from 9am to 3pm. You'll find it along the Whanganui River in the Ruapehu region, just outside of Taumarunui.

Lauren's Lavender Farm. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Flaxmere Garden

Flaxmere Garden—a six-star Garden of International Significance—is the type of place you must visit with intentionality. It's along a back road to Lake Sumner Forest Park and tours are by arrangement only. The combination of these two factors gives it the air of being your very own secret garden. It's worth the detour though — during the late summer, you'll still see the roses, water irises and lilies, but it's during the autumn that Flaxmere really comes into its own. By March, a blaze of reds, oranges and yellows start to emerge, as the garden was planted with autumn hues in mind. An onsite cottage is also available for overnight guests.

Detour through Flaxmere Garden during the late summer months. Photo / Penny Zino, Flaxmere Gardens

The Herb Farm

Palmerston North company The Herb Farm may be known for producing sustainable and natural skincare and body products but make no mistake — there's a lot more here to explore than just a gift shop. Spread over 8000sq m, you'll find 14 themed and family-friendly gardens. Kids will love finding the fairies, gnomes and elves hidden in the woods, while parents will love the onsite cafe, which incorporates local organic produce and fresh herbs that are grown onsite. The garden is at its "most decorative" until the end of March. Entry is free and it's open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

Villa Candotti

A trip to Italy might not be on the cards this summer but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a slice of la dolce vita here at home. Set within the rural backdrop of Manawatū, Villa Candotti is a stunning Italian Renaissance-inspired garden, complete with a loggia, hedged parterres, orchards, fountains and a small orangery. At this time of year, expect to see pink, white and red begonias, dahlias, and lots of roses. Tours are by arrangement at a cost of $10 per person.

Hollard Gardens

The Taranaki region is internationally renowned for its gardens and Hollard Gardens—just outside Egmont National Park—is no exception to this rule. The sprawling gardens are an idyllic place to spend a late summer's day, with barbecue facilities, a children's playground and even a berry farm. But the backstory is just as beautiful—Hollard Gardens was lovingly created by Bernie Hollard in 1927 to showcase both native and exotic plants. Those on display today reflect a lifetime of work by a man who selected plants based on if they appealed to him and how they fit within his existing collection. Today, you can learn more about what he chose at Bernie's Plant Register. The gardens are free to enter and open daily.

Hamilton Gardens

A city botanic garden unlike any that you've visited before, this award-winning site is dedicated to telling the story of gardens throughout history and around the world. Most bound to impress visitors of all ages are the themed gardens, including the Indian Char Bagh Garden, and the Surrealist Garden, which looks like something Tim Burton dreamed up, complete with moving plants. Plenty of flowers are still in full bloom, but if you're thinking about making the trip later in the year, keep an eye out for the announcement of new openings. The Baroque Garden, which will feature a Rococo facade, a large reflecting pool, and plants worthy of 18th-century theatrical production, is set to open next. Hamilton Gardens is open daily and entry is free.

Hamilton's Surrealist Garden looks like something Tim Burton dreamt up. Photo / Camilla Rutherford

Clachanburn Garden

Gardening in the challenging climate of Central Otago's Maniototo Plains is no easy feat, but former home economics teacher Jane Falconer makes it look easy in her rambling country garden. Often called an oasis in the desert, Clachanburn Gardens has creeks and ponds, which allows roses and perennials to flourish during the summer months. As the days grow shorter, the colours will shift to brilliant autumnal hues, thanks to the maple, rowan, poplar, and willow trees. Entry is by appointment for $10 per person, but it's worth spending $15 to get a guided tour from Jane herself, who has been featured on gardening shows and in magazines. Accommodation in the garden cottage is also available, starting at $160 per night.

