Don’t try to fight their want-it-now need for sugar - they can’t help it, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart

There's a reason children love lollies.

According to researchers at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, children are biologically hardwired to crave sugar — a preference that's believed to change during adolescence.

If that is true, then there's no better time than a holiday to throw caution to the wind and let your kids indulge.

From towering cones of icecream to unicorn-inspired candyfloss, we’ve rounded up the craziest, most imaginative and sweetest treats across the country.

Suga Mummas, Taupō

Did someone say dessert for dinner? That's the name of the game at Suga Mummas in Taupō, where even the seemingly savoury options come with a healthy dose of sweet. The "nuggets" are actually deep-fried sliced bananas coated in malt biscuit crumb, served with Nutella or salted caramel sauce. The "freak fries" come with caramel or chocolate sauce and ice cream. (If you head in on a "Fry-day", you can even take it up a notch by asking for the loaded version.) Then there are the "tacos", which are a crepe stuffed with icecream. You'll be happy to know that this particular establishment is in The Landing Lake Taupō — a family-friendly facility with bowling, an indoor playground and a ninja course — so there's plenty of opportunity for kids to burn it off.

Pic's Peanut Butter Factory, Nelson

From the moment you spot the giant jar of peanut butter outside Pic's Peanut Butter World in Nelson, you know you're going to be in for a nutty adventure. Forty-minute tours of the working factory are entirely free and while they do touch on the science behind peanut butter production, there's plenty to keep kids occupied — including the opportunity to make their own peanut butter while riding a bike. Tastings are included, but if you're hungry for more, the on-site cafe, PC Eatery, serves up peanut butter-themed breakfast and lunch treats, including chocolate peanut butter pancakes.

Pancakes Rock Café, West Coast

It's impossible to walk around Punakaiki without someone in your party developing a hankering for some pancakes. The good news is that you can easily satisfy your craving at the Pancakes Rock Cafe, situated just across the way. Options include savoury pancakes and sweet flavours with streaky bacon, berries or chocolate.

Balls and Bangles, Queenstown

Queenstown's Balls and Bangles is probably best known for its doughnuts, with indulgent flavours like salt caramel brownie (a doughnut with a brownie on top), pavlova (topped with meringue) and even gluten-free options. But if you're looking for something a little heartier and a little more wholesome, kids won't be disappointed when their "burgel" (burgers made with brioche bagels) arrives at the table with injectable tomato sauce in a syringe.

The Enormous Crocodile and Shake, Wellington

What's the difference between a freakshake and a crocshake? The latter comes with a side of cycling. Shake is located at Enormous Crocodile, which offers rentals of three and six-seater "Crocbikes" for exploring the Wellington waterfront. That's good news because it will also take somewhere between three and six people to consume one of their massive milkshakes, which come topped with everything from waffles to doughnuts and entire ice cream cones. There are even gluten-free and vegan options available.

Pokeno Ice Creams, Waikato

Where can you get the biggest icecream in New Zealand? Rumour has it that it's at Pokeno Ice Creams. Serving up all the Tip Top classics, this iconic shop gives visitors the option of choosing anywhere between one and 15 scoops — a monster of a treat that takes a double cone to stabilise. So, consider this fair warning: If your kid tends to drop their scoop on the ground, it'll be all hands on deck to keep it steady.

Jooni's Crepes, Dunedin

Jooni's Crepes is popular with little and big kids alike (it's a favourite of Dunedin's uni students). From its two George St locations, you can order freshly made crepes and croffles (croissant dough cooked on a waffle pan) with a Korean twist. Flavours include churro-ffle (a croffle coated in cinnamon) and the Oreo Explosion (a crepe rolled and stuffed with Oreo chunks, Nutella and whipped cream).

Wonderlust, Christchurch

Wonderlust calls itself a "contemporary dessert shop" but make no mistake — even though it might not serve up nostalgia, it will satiate your sweet tooth. It's Christchurch's first liquid nitrogen icecream bar, but the thing to bring your family here for is the crazy candyfloss. The unusual flavours include pina colada, pink vanilla, chocolate and watermelon. Can't decide? Opt for the Unicorn Dreams variety, which has as many flavours as it does colours.

Polar Dessert Bar, Bay of Plenty

Half of the fun of visiting the icecream shop is choosing a flavour. Mount Maunganui's Polar Dessert Bar takes the experience up a notch by rolling cold plate icecream right in front of you with fresh ingredients like crushed Lotus Biscoff biscuits, caramel popcorn, shortbread and toasted marshmallows. Its Instagram-worthy bubble teas are also worth ordering; the Pacific Wave comes with blue curacao juice and is topped with peach juice balls.

