Best Beach 2024: New Zealand’s top 10 surf beaches - how to vote for the winner

Hardcore surfers are legendary for their... let’s go with “fierce loyalty” to their waves of choice. So we shouldn’t be too surprised there’s a certain familiarity about Herald readers’ 10 nominations for the Best Surf Beach around the motu.

There’s only one grommet on the list, and it’s well-known to the boards’n breaks community, so we’re not really breaking the omerta between surfers about revealing their secret sites.

Murray Baylis understands the sport’s attraction. He’s just published Surfing the Unruly Coast, a History of Surfing in and Around Opunake (Taranaki). “Surfing is so good mentally, spiritually, it’s a great creative thing to do. You go out feeling a bit stressed and come in feeling so good. It’s a great thing for young people to get into.

“I talked to some that had been in trouble at school when they started surfing, and having that active, physical outlet helped to keep them on the right track.”

Someone who’d agree is Sir John Kirwan. The former All Black, Warrior, mental health advocate and surf fanatic is in partnership with a sustainably powered and operated surf park at Dairy Flat, northern Auckland, hopefully opening in 2026.

That’s for the future. There’s plenty of action in the water this summer, with El Nino bringing a change in temperature to our waters. So, from north to south, where are this year’s top 10 surf beaches?

Sandy Bay, Tutukākā, is both a flashback to the way surfing used to be and an example of the best it can be. The best waves are on a northerly to northeast swell with several peaks down the beach offering both left and right-handers. Strong rips can form and there’s no lifeguards. Good for all levels. Quality rating: 6.

At the end of Whangārei Heads peninsula, our new entrant Ocean Beach looks out to the Pacific Ocean with great surf and dramatic sand dunes. There are several peaks down the beach with both right and left-handers. The wave is punchy and fun but strong rips can form. Suitable for all levels. Quality rating: 7.

As the birthplace of Malibu board riding in this country in 1956, South Piha often has a good left-hander off Camel Rock; there are good peaks with left and right-handers off both sides of Lion Rock, and North Piha has several peaks down the beach, near the stream and at the north end. Piha has rips and currents; docile, it’s suitable for all levels but when it’s big, leave it to the experts. Quality rating: 8.

Raglan is a Mecca for wave riders, with three world-class point breaks and some of the planet’s best coffee. Famous for the world’s longest left-hand rides, up to 2km or 10 minutes, Manu Bay is a long left-hand point break on a boulder beach. Best for advanced to expert surfers. Quality rating: 9.

Whangamatā is simply one of our best surf destinations, with three distinct options. The Bar is regarded as one of the best waves in New Zealand, a long left-hander (quality rating: 9); the Beach is one of our best beach breaks with several peaks, producing both left and right-handers (quality rating: 8) while the Estuary has a right-hand break off the bar at the mouth to the estuary, and also some beach break peaks (quality rating 6). Bar and beach are generally suitable for all levels, but the estuary is prone to rips and currents, best left to experienced surfers.

You can surf anywhere along Waihī Beach at the southern end of the Coromandel Peninsula. There are several peaks to choose from with both right and left-handers, and a good left off the rocks at the northern end. Suitable for all levels. Quality rating: 7.

Mt Maunganui is the Kiwi Surfers Paradise in the water, on the sands and in the town. So far as the waves go, there’s a beach break with peaks along the beach and riders can get a good right point-break off Moturiki Island, aka the Blowhole. Good for surfers of all levels. Quality rating: 7.

The western end of Ōhope is the most popular site, ideal for learning and safe surfing because it’s sheltered under the hill, the seafloor drops away gently and the waves don’t break hard. Good for surfers of all levels. Quality rating: 6.

In the surfing heaven of Gizzy, Wainui provides good, consistent waves year-round. It has several peaks: Whales (north end), Pines (surf club), Schools (school) and – probably best - Stock Route (south end) for right and left-hand tube rides. Best for intermediate to advanced surfers. Quality rating: 9.

Headquarters for last week’s national championships, St Clair has long been regarded New Zealand’s most consistent surfing beach, the Dunedin location offering 1-3m swells rising to 4-6m in winter. Waves break both ways and are best between mid and low tide. Look out for rips and grumpy marine life. Good for all levels. Quality rating: 6.

Expert source: nzsurfguide.co.nz for experience advice and quality ratings.

