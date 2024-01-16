Best Beach 2024: New Zealand’s top 10 family beaches - how to vote for the winner

NZ Herald's Best Beach competition is back for 2024 and we need you to tell us your favourite. Here's everything you need to know about how to nominate and then vote for NZ's best beach. Video / Molly Floyd

If you’re picnicking under a tree or splashing about in the shallows with the little ones – especially at an east coast beach – thank the hard-hat and hi-vis heroes who made Summer 2024 happen.

As we count down the country’s 10 Best Family Beaches, nominated by Herald readers, we tip our sunhats to Waka Kotahi, the councils and contracting teams who rebuilt roads to the coast, cleared mountains of debris and reconnected utilities following Cyclone Gabrielle and other “weather events”.

Without them, at least three of your favourites would have been disqualified from the poll. Let’s hit those highways from north to south ...

Half an hour’s drive north of Whangārei, with its clear blue water, white sand and large, crescent-shaped beach, Matapōuri is a classic Kiwi holiday spot – baches, camping, bush-covered headlands and a safe beach. The big draw has been rocky Te Wai o Te Taniwha, also known as the Mermaid Pools. In 2019 the iwi, with DoC’s support, forbade access for ecological and over-tourism reasons. Update: the pools are recovering but the rahui remains in place. Respect it.

Matapouri Beach on the North Island of New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

South to Coromandel Peninsula, where State Highway 25A’s opening cleared the way for holidaymakers to flock to longtime, much-loved playgrounds over Christmas-January, and we find three nominees.

From north to south, they’re Matarangi, 4.5km of gently sloping white-sand beach sheltered by offshore islands; to one side, calm Whangapoua Harbour; to the other, 4km Ocean Beach. If it floats (including kids), paddles or powers across water, do it here.

Cooks Beach, a beautiful 3km crescent, can lay claim to “the first family beach in Aotearoa”. Kupe sailed into the bay in 950AD and built a pa nearby; James Cook anchored over 800 years later and somehow got it named after him. While the beach is generally safe, be aware it’s not patrolled and conditions can change in a whisk.

Sunset view of Cooks Beach from Shakespeare Cliff Lookout at Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

Nearby Hahei is often overlooked in favour of its Insta-friendly neighbour, Cathedral Cove, but that’s out of bounds in 2024. The pink shells, gleaming white sand and calm water are perfect for families. Bonus: NZ’s only snorkel trail, where anyone can safely get into the water to see undersea life.

Hahei at Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

Whangamatā has more highway connections than these but was just as badly mauled by the cyclone. There’s now a sandbar in front of the surf club, creating a strong shore break which can form dangerous, dumpy waves in the shallows at the much-loved beach. In happier news, the council has cleared and planted wasteland adjoining Moana Anu Anu estuary and 700m of eroded dunes have been restored.

Aerial view of Whangamatā Beach in the Coromandel. Photo / The Coromandel

As if Gabrielle and its floods weren’t bad enough, a tornado also struck Waihī Beach to add insult to the settlement’s injuries. The community has pulled together and thousands are enjoying their old-school seaside holiday at the stunning 10km beach, popular with Waikato and BOP families as it’s halfway between each and close to other beaches.

What’s new that can we tell you about Mt Maunganui, one of the world’s top 25 beaches? Here’s a couple of things. First, the council decided it would be a good idea to introduce paid parking on the beachfront and were taken aback at the locals’ fury. Round 1 to the Mount. Second, a new 3km Marine Parade pathway between Hopukiore (Mt Drury Reserve) and Oceanbeach Rd, designed for all to enjoy a stroll, picnic or views over the moana and motu. Which backs up what one shopkeeper said about the parking plan: “The beach is about the only thing left in New Zealand people enjoy for free.” Too right, mate.

If you expected us to find something new to say about Ōhope, prepare to be disappointed. Your favourite family beach for the past two years has nothing new to recommend it. That’s because you can’t improve on perfection: 14-ish km of white sand and warm water for kids, serious swimmers, surfers and fishers; pōhutukawa, motels and campgrounds, icecream and fish and chips.

Ōhope, a perennial favourite, offers 14km of white sand, warm water, and various activities for families and beachgoers. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

Our new entrant, Waitārere Beach, is regarded one of the North Island west coast’s best-kept secrets (it will turn up in that list too). An easy drive from Wellington or Palmy, long, wide and sandy, there’s room for land yachts, quad bikes, surfing and fishing, horses and off-leash dogs. Plenty of safe paddling for youngsters, even an 1878 shipwreck.

Once again Te Waipounamu’s only candidate, Kaiteriteri, is the go-to holiday spot for generations of Mainlanders, a beautiful little estuary and long crescent of golden sand, turquoise water, safe swimming and gateway to Abel Tasman National Park. Clock this: more than 60,000 will stay here over summer and the 250ha Crown-owned campground is full until mid-February. Bookings open midwinter and sell out within 24 hours; southerners take a day off work to try to nab a site.

