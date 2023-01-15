Best Beach 2023: NZ’s top 50 finalists revealed. How to vote for the winners. Video / NZ Herald

If there’s one subject guaranteed to get the nation arguing longer and louder than who should be All Blacks coach, it’s: what makes a great Kiwi family beach?

Sand and safe swimming, obviously. Sun and shade, of course, although we’re talking about summer 2023.

My daughter Cate has four children under 10, so clean and close changing rooms-toilets are next on her list. Then a playground, because they won’t be in the water or making sandcastles all day.

I’d argue that a daytime dairy with ice cream in cones, milkshakes and a decent fridge of soft drinks, and an evening fish’n chip shop, come next.

Our readers have chosen their top 10 family beaches throughout the motu. Now it’s over to you to vote.

We want you to vote for your favourite beach and beachy places in five categories. You’ll find a link to the easy form at the bottom of this page, or go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach now.

Below are the candidates, deviously listed in alphabetical order.

Hahei, Coromandel

Let’s hear it for a gorgeous beach that’s all too often in the shadow of its Insta-friendly neighbour, Cathedral Cove. Fringed with pōhutukawa (another must in our book), the drifts of pink shells, gleaming white sand and calm water are perfect for families because offshore islands form a breakwater allowing safe swimming. Bonus: NZ’s only snorkel trail - colourful buoys with handles so anyone can safely get into the water to see undersea life.

Hahei beach on the Coromandel is one of New Zealand's most-loved holiday destinations for families. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Kaiteriteri, Nelson Tasman

Te Waipounamu’s only candidate, Kaiteriteri has been the go-to holiday spot for generations of Mainlanders. For less-informed northerners, it has a beautiful little estuary and long crescent of golden sand, turquoise water, safe swimming and any kind of watersport you care to indulge in. Playground, campground, apartments, motels, eco-resort, general store and places to eat – and the launching-place for Abel Tasman National Park excursions.

Kaiteriteri has been the go-to holiday spot for generations of Mainlanders. Photo / File

Long Bay, Auckland

When the police have to turn people away from a beach because it’s too crowded, it’s special. Older Aucklanders will remember the vast sandy beach, broad, flat grassed areas and shady trees, the safe bay. They may be surprised to learn there’s a new city on the once-bush clad hills. Today’s visitors relish the spruced-up regional park and strolls through wetlands, native forest and the original homestead.

Aerial view of Long Bay, Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Matapōuri, Tūtūkākā Coast

National Geographic rates the clear blue water and white sand of this large, crescent-shaped bay one of the world’s top coastal destinations. Half an hour’s drive from Whangārei, it’s an archetypal Kiwi holiday spot - baches, lodges, freedom campsite and tents on the lawn, rocky bush-covered headlands. The beach is safe for families but it’s best to keep near the centre. It has no lifeguard service.

Visitors and locals enjoy the sun, sand and water activities at Matapōuri on Northland's Tutukaka Coast. Photo / Nick Unkovich

Matarangi, Coromandel

Families come for 4.5km of gently sloping white-sand beach sheltered by offshore islands. To one side, calm and protected Whangapoua Harbour; to the other, 4km Ocean Beach. If it floats (including kids), paddles or powers across water, you can do it here. The 2.5-hour drive from Auckland means it’s just far enough out of the city for many JAFAs to consider it an “off the beaten track” destination.

Matarangi Beach in The Coromandel typifies the perfect family base for many NZ families. Photo / Getty Images

Mt Maunganui, Bay of Plenty

What new can we tell you about one of the world’s top 25 beaches, where thousands kick back on the sands of the 700m Main Beach almost every summer’s day, surfing in warm ocean waves, swimming (younger families may prefer calmer Pilot Bay), kicking back and people-watching. Well, nothing new. That’s why the Mount is, and always will be, the Mount.

Mount Maunganui has been listed as one of the world’s top 25 beaches. Photo / Getty Images

Ōhope, Whakatane

Fourteen clicks of white-sand, warm-water beach where kids can walk hundreds of metres into the Pacific at low tide, pōhutukawa, motels and campgrounds, ice-cream and fish’n chip shops. More sunshine than just about anywhere else in the motu. Playgrounds and waterplay-grounds, all surf-patrolled. You could print this place on a tea-towel and caption it “Kiwiana Paradise”. You’d be right.

Ohope beach boasts white-sand, warm-water and plenty of fun for children. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

Ōrewa, Auckland

The 5m Airborne statue on the beachfront celebrates the exuberance of childhood, and isn’t that what this category is all about? Across the broad swathe of grass, the magnificent 3km ocean beach; the ultimate beachfront campground; picnic, BBQ sites; a super adventure playground. Te Ara Tahuna/Ōrewa walk-cycle path weaves around the estuary with the skatepark en route. We’ve heard there’s a town nearby where you can get ice-cream and stuff.

The magnificent 3km ocean beach at Ōrewa, Auckland. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Waihī, Coromandel

Looking for an old-school Kiwi beach holiday? You’ll find it at this stunning 10km beach, popular with Waikato and BOP families as it’s pretty much halfway between each city and close to other beaches. Cool playgrounds and – bonus – 145ha Orokawa Scenic Reserve, a sanctuary for pōhutukawa, pūriri, nīkau and wildlife.

Waihī Beach in the Coromandel offers 10km of stunning beach. Photo / 123rf

Whangamatā, Coromandel

For generations of young North Islanders, not so much a holiday as a rite of passage. But this is a different kettle of kaimoana: we are appraising the best beaches for families. Well, ‘Whanga’ claims some of the safest swimming in the country; it’s got a bridge for kids to perfect their manu. That’ll do us.

HOW TO VOTE

Use the easy form and drop-down menus for each category to vote for your favourites.

.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 22. The 2023 Best Beaches winners will be announced on Sunday, January 29.

Check out the New Zealand Herald from Monday to Friday this week for profiles on each of the finalists.