Best Beach 2023: NZ’s top 50 finalists revealed. How to vote for the winners. Video / NZ Herald

Sorry to disturb you, but it’ll only take a few minutes and you’ll be able to get back to the beach towel, the book, the chilly bin.

We just have to remind you that this is your last chance to vote in the polls for New Zealand’s Best Beaches 2023.

There are a number of categories – best family beach, surf beach, city beach, hidden gem and camping beach.

We’ve been running these polls for several years now, switching the categories around to keep you on your toes, and they just keep getting more and more popular each summer.

At New Year we asked our readers to nominate their top 10 holiday spots in each category. Over the past week we’ve been profiling the shortlists each day in the Herald and online at nzherald.co.nz.

Readers have had the opportunity to cast their votes since last Monday, and plenty of you have taken up the offer.

But now, folks, the ice cream is dripping down the cone, the ice is melting around the cold drinks, the tide is going out. Voting closes at 11.59pm tomorrow, Sunday January 22.

To refresh your memories on the candidates, and to vote, use the drop-down menus on the form at the bottom of this page or go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach.

We’ll be announcing the winners in all five categories next weekend, in the Sunday Travel magazine published with the Herald on Sunday, and on nzherald.co.nz.

That’s all we wanted to tell you. You can get back to your book now. But you might want to check that the sun hasn’t moved while you’ve been away.

Two last pieces of advice. Remember to Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek, Slide (see sunsmart.org.nz for more ideas) and always swim between the flags (see surflifesaving.org.nz/stay-safe) for helpful hints.



