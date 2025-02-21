Cempedak Island sits a mere 91km from Singapore. Photo / Supplied

After 20+hours travelling on two or more flights, most travellers emerge from the aircraft dehydrated, bloated and very weary. Even a business or first-class seat can’t eliminate the impact of long-haul travel. Flitting between time zones plays havoc with our circadian rhythms – the body’s internal clock that tells you when to sleep and when to wake – and can leave travellers struggling to adjust back to their normal rhythm even after a week.

No one gets off a long-haul flight completely unscathed. Photo / Levon Vardanyan on Unsplash

Although short-haul neighbours Australia and Fiji may be New Zealand’s top two travel destinations, the UK follows close behind at number five. With travel time of around 27 hours (with connections) and a 13-hour time difference, anyone flying to New Zealand from Europe is likely to arrive back home with their circadian rhythm completely out of whack.

Science has yet to find the definitive cure for jet lag but adjusting to your new time zone via exposure to light and avoiding daytime drowsiness by being active and eating healthily is advice that’s widely shared by medical experts and experienced travellers.

Jet lag is caused by disruptions to the body’s circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep and wake cycles. Photo / 123RF

Breaking up a long journey with a 48-hour stopover is another tip I’ve followed religiously for years. But not all stopovers are created equally. If minimising jet lag is your goal, I’d add the scientifically proven benefits of fresh air and nature to your mid-trip goals. As reported by the Yale School of the Environment, a growing body of research suggests time in nature can “lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, reduce nervous system arousal, enhance immune system function, increase self-esteem, reduce anxiety, and improve mood”.

After only a few hours’ sleep during my overnight flight, my brief tropical island stay revived me in a way that checking into an air-conditioned city hotel or stumbling through a shopping mall trying to stay awake never could.

If you want to get home in great shape, forget the city break and head to these nature-focused escapes. They may be just what you need to ditch the jet lag for good.

SOUTHEAST ASIA

Singapore

Cempedak Island

Cempedak Island is only 91 km from Singapore, but this private sanctuary is a world away. To be precise, it’s actually in another country. Being off the coast of Indonesia’s Bintan Island, getting there requires a ferry ride from Singapore, a drive across the island and another short boat trip. If that sounds complicated, it’s really not. Your booking includes transfers from Singapore, so all you need to do is enjoy the tropical breezes and the view as you approach this eco-friendly tropical oasis. Cempedak successfully aims for a barefoot, casual luxury and although the charming staff look after every guest’s needs, the vibe is low-key, private and self-contained. Look forward to swimming in the sea or your own infinity pool, kayaking, snorkelling or simply exploring the island. The food is an elegant interpretation of local cuisine, and it’s the only resort I’ve ever been where the staff encourage second helpings. Ignore your devices – entertainment is all about spotting lizards or admiring the glorious sunsets from your private villa or the island’s open-air bar. After two days here, you won’t recognise yourself.

Cempedak Island is only 91km from Singapore, but this private sanctuary is a world away in terms of the daily experience. Photo / Supplied

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Only one hour by car from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, The Dusun is a getaway comprising seven self-contained lodges – many of them built in traditional Malay style – overlooking dense rainforest and surrounded by lush fruit and vegetable gardens. It’s all about relaxation and experiencing nature here, so take advantage of the property’s two pools or head to the local river for a swim, explore the forest, or just relax with a book on your veranda. Each house has a kitchen if you’re over airplane food, or you can organise catering for your stay if you don’t want to cook.

Thailand

Bangkok

Beaches are the drawcard for visitors to Thailand, but its rivers are just as beautiful. Only a few hours’ drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport (book a driver), Mida Resort Kanchanaburi on the banks of the River Kwai Yai is a tranquil place where the focus is on relaxation. Think gently rafting down the river, cycling through the countryside, a dip in the pool overlooking the jungle, or a visit to the non-profit ElephantsWorld sanctuary, where bath time is the major highlight. Back at Mida, take dinner on the deck. It’s so close to the river, you might just float away.

Thailand’s River Kwai is a peaceful alternative to the country’s famous beaches. Photo / 123RF

HONG KONG

Hong Kong Unesco Geopark

Forget the images of Hong Kong’s high-rise towers, this city also has a wealth of parks, gardens and nature parks that offer a great way to get some fresh air and light to help reset the clock. One hour’s drive from the city, the Hong Kong Unesco Geopark includes protected islands, mangroves, fung shui woods and coral reefs, as well as historic fishing villages and temples. Blow off the plane blues with a boat tour, follow the hiking paths for spectacular views, or just enjoy the pristine natural environment. In good weather, head to Sharp or Double Haven islands for beautiful swimming beaches. SUP and kayak rentals are also available in many locations. Two nearby hotels are partnered with the park, good options if you want expert advice for planning your excursions.

The Hong Kong Unesco Geopark includes protected islands, mangroves, fung shui woods and coral reefs. Photo / Getty Images

JAPAN

Tokyo

Less than two hours from Tokyo by Shinkasen followed by a shuttle bus, once you arrive in Takaragawa Onsen, you’ll soon forget the long hours in flight. Located in the mountains of the Gunma prefecture, on the Takaragawa River, the traditional Japanese ryokan provides access to indoor or outdoor public hot spring baths from dawn to late in the evening in a spectacular forest and river setting. Make the most of the beautiful scenery via easy hiking trails or river walks or explore further afield in the three national parks that cross the prefecture’s borders. Return to the ryokan for exquisite, traditional Japanese cuisine.

Japan’s Takaragawa Onsen is a remote hot spring retreat perfect for relaxation. Photo / 123RF

AUSTRALIA

Perth

Wadjemup/Rottnest Island is a favourite weekend retreat for Perth locals and is the perfect post-flight rejuvenation option. A 90-minute ferry ride from Barrack Street Jetty with Sealink, you’ll soon be swimming or snorkelling at one of its 63 serene white-sand beaches, home to reefs and abundant sea life. Rent a bike or explore the island’s tea-tree woodland on foot – you might even spot one of the island’s famous quokkas. Self-contained accommodation at Geordie Bay and Longreach Bay offer direct access to the water. Wake up to the sound of waves, take a swim before breakfast, or just enjoy the tranquility.

Rottnest Island in Australia is home to quokkas, known for their “smiling” faces. Photo / 123RF

Justine Costigan was a guest of Cempedak Island and Mida Resort.