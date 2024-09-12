This plane is not like the others. Photo / 123rf

This plane is not like the others. Photo / 123rf

Planes more or less look the same. Most are shades of white, off-white, white-ish. Perhaps a bold-coloured airline logo provides a wiggle of excitement. When it comes to shape, to the amateur’s eye there’s even less diversity.

One European jet, however, hits different. It looks like a whale.

Dubbed one of the world’s “strangest-looking” planes, the Airbus BelugaXL recently made headlines after a video captured it landing at London’s Heathrow Airport.

On Monday at 11.04am local time, the aircraft resembling a marine animal arrived in the England’s capital from Toulouse in France with replacements parts to fix a damaged British Airways jet that had suffered a minor collision in April, reported the BBC.

The widely circulated footage posted to YouTube by FlightFocus365 shows a profile view of the plane, which is primarily used to transport cargo, descending before it smoothly landed on the runway.