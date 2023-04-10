“Come on Barbie, let’s go latte!”

New York and Chicago are gaining two doll-themed diners to celebrate the latest addition to Barbie’s ever-growing resume, film star.

With the live-action movie about Mattel’s pink plastic doll about to hit cinemas, fans of the toy will be able to book a booth for some Barbie-inspired dining.

The Malibu Barbie Café is the latest creation by pop-culture experience company Bucketlisters. The company, which specialises in immersive cinema and dining events, were tasked with creating two pop-up restaurants in trademark pink.

Featuring a menu from MasterChef USA’s Becky Brown, this will be no teddy bear’s picnic.

They are charging adults US$50 per ticket for the privilege.

Founder of the immersive tour company, Andy Lederman, said it was a dream come true to be able to open a Barbie-themed café, let alone two.

“We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our community of 15 million fans, concepts they won’t find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, we just couldn’t pass up this chance to bring her world to life,” he told Food & Wine magazine.

Diners will be able to order Californian beach-club fare and milk bar favourites with a playful twist, such as the “Anything is Possible Sundae”.

It is a menu that puts the “kitsch” into kitchen and is sure to delight.

The Barbie project comes off the back of other successful pop-culture pop-ups such as a Golden Girls Kitchen and an Alice in Wonderland cocktail club.

Julie Freeland, Mattel’s senior director of location-based entertainment, said that the Bucketlisters were a great fit for the project.

“From beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love,” she said in a media statement.

Brand Barbie: A model for success

The spaces in New York’s City Hall Park and Chicago’s Federal plaza will be jammed full of Barbie memorabilia and photo ops. This includes the chance to pose for a selfie in a life-size Barbie doll box.

The New York diner is set to unbox on May 17 followed by Chicago on June 7. Wait lists are fast growing.

Of course, as a toy-themed restaurant, the Malibu Barbie Cafe is a family-friendly experience. However, as the plastic doll turns 64 this year, Barbie’s has intergenerational appeal.

The first Barbie doll was sold by Mattel in 1959 and has gone on to hold over 200 careers. The plastic plaything became highly collectable, with a first edition doll fetching up to $44,136 at auction.

Last year, Mattel produced a limited edition Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll, for US$139.99 ($225).