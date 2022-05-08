The Queen is set to celebrate 70 years on the throne. Photo / Getty Images

Royal fans love collecting memorabilia - and items made to mark the Queen's upcoming Jubilee will be no exception.

If you've ever wanted to sip tea like a royal, now you can while you watch the Jubilee celebrations - and all the royal drama - unfold from the comfort of your couch.

From special edition chocolate to the Queen's very own Barbie doll, here are all the items on the market to honour the monarch's 70-year reign.

Barbie

The Queen has officially been immortalised as a Barbie doll - complete with a replica of the crown she wore at her coronation.

Chocolate

The Queen likes to have boxes of Cadbury chocolate available when hosting guests - now you can offer up some chocolate with the royal stamp of approval.

Indulge your royal sweet tooth with a very special Cadbury bar. Photo / Cadbury

Handbag

We rarely see the Queen without her signature black Launer handbag on her arm - now the brand has released an updated version in purple to mark the occasion.

The Queen's signature handbag with a twist. Photo / Launer

Teacup and saucer

No set of royal memorabilia would be complete without a teacup and saucer. This Fortnum & Mason set is a very English tribute to the Queen's reign.

Sip the tea like a queen with this set. Photo / Fortnum & Mason

Whisky

The Queen may have given up her daily martini for the sake of her health, but we all know Her Majesty is fond of a tipple - now you can pour one for the Queen with this commemorative whisky.

Raise a toast to the Queen with this single malt whisky. Photo / The English Whisky Company

Perfume

Floris London has perfumed the royal family since 1730. Fittingly, it has just released a scent to mark the Jubilee "inspired by Her Majesty's beautiful gardens which surround her UK residences", smelling of lime, rose, and black tea.

Smell like a royal with this special perfume. Photo / Floris London

Ornament

British department store Harrods has released purple and gold Christmas tree ornaments to mark the occasion year after year.

To add to your Christmas tree year after year. Photo / Harrods

Spoons

Once you've poured your tea, you can stir it with a special souvenir spoon from the Royal Collection Shop.

For a royal spoonful of sugar. Photo / Royal Collection Shop

Coffee table book

Complete your royally-inspired decor with this coffee table book which takes a look back at the Queen's most memorable moments from her 70-year reign.

Some light reading for your coffee table. Photo / Royal Collection

Royal corgi plates

The Queen's love of corgis is no secret - so it's no surprise that they feature on this specially-designed plate to mark her Jubilee.