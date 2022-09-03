Nirjhara eco-resort combines sustainability with tree-house luxe. Photo / supplied

Planning an escape to beautiful Bali? Tiana Templeman checks out some of the best new spots to stay at while you're there.

With beautiful beaches and a tropical climate that's as warm as the locals' smiles, Bali has long been a favourite holiday destination. And now there are even more reasons to visit. While the "Island of the Gods" was closed to visitors, the accommodation scene was anything but quiet, with a slew of new hotels under construction and others undergoing extensive renovations. Here are 12 of the best new and renovated resorts in Bali for every type of traveller.

Wallet-friendly getaways

Mamaka by Ovolo

Mamaka is the epitome of Bali cool with Instagrammable decor and a rooftop infinity pool overlooking Kuta Beach. The pool deck hosts the Kuta Social Club with evening chill-out tunes and tasty eats available to order from a Mediterranean-inspired menu. Surfers are perfectly placed to hit the waves at Kuta's famous beach break. Active types can work up a sweat at the Wellness Zone which has TRX and boxing equipment and complimentary classes like yoga and beach boot camp. A free on-site self-service laundry means you can travel with carry-on only and always look your best.

Best for: Surfers and party people. ovolohotels.com

The rooftop infinity pool is the place to be at Mamaka by Ovolo. Photo / Ovolo

Holiday Inn Bali Sanur

If you're travelling with kids, you'll get your money's worth at this hotel as children under 12 stay and eat for free. Even the cheapest rooms at the Holiday Inn Bali Sanur are bright and cheerful with a walk-in rain shower, big-screen TV and free Wi-Fi. Add premium accommodation with two bedrooms for $130 and you've got the perfect family-friendly budget hotel. There's also a rooftop swimming pool and all-day dining for kids (and parents) who get hungry at all hours.

Best for: Families with young kids. ihg.com

Aloft Bali Kuta

Offering a fresh take on affordable yet classy four-star accommodation that punches well above its modest price tag, Aloft Bali Kuta has joined its sister property in Seminyak. Located in the heart of Kuta with loads of dining, shopping and nightlife nearby, you don't need to venture far for a good time. Rooms are well-priced, including the coveted pool rooms which offer easy access to a large, shared pool. You won't go hungry thanks to the huge buffet breakfast and handy grab-and-go station in the lobby. Maximum retail therapy is available a few steps away from the hotel at the Beachwalk Shopping Centre, Bali's largest shopping mall.

Best for: Stylish shopaholics on a budget. marriott.com

Mid-range luxe

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort manages to offer something for everyone, from families seeking fun in the sun to honeymooners, and is looking better than ever after an extensive renovation during Bali's Covid shutdown. From the excellent kids' club which has a waterpark where youngsters can play with other children to the elegant club lounge and a swim-up bar that looks so good it's impossible not to order a cocktail, this resort delivers on service and style. Book a Pool Access room and you can slip into a swimming lagoon from your private balcony, then swim past frangipani trees all the way to the swim-up bar. Even when the resort is busy, there are enough deck chairs for all and poolside cabanas are available to guests staying in all room categories at no additional charge.

Best for: A memorable multigenerational escape. sofitelbalinusadua.com

With a waterpark for the kids and a swim-up bar for the adults, Sofitel Bali has something for everyone. Photo / supplied

InterContinental Bali Resort

InterContinental Bali Resort opened in October 1993 and isn't the newest hotel in town but it remains one of the best thanks to an extensive renovation programme that continued while Bali was closed to tourists. All of the rooms were fully renovated along with Club InterContinental, a "resort within a resort" featuring a private pool area, butler service and access to Club InterContinental where chandeliers shimmer overhead and the drinks are free. A late afternoon stroll along Jimbaran Beach, where locals and tourists come together to watch the sunset, is a holiday highlight.

Best for: A classic Bali resort holiday. bali.intercontinental.com

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Big is (very) beautiful at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, a brand new mega-hotel with a major wow factor. After you've gasped at the dramatic lobby and its panoramic views, get ready for some of the best hotel dining on the island with restaurants to suit every taste and budget. Don't miss the aquarium-styled Koral Restaurant with fish that swim past your table. There's also a kids' swimming pool with waterslides and a kids' club with traditional activities and staff who delight in sharing the island's culture. For the ultimate Bali escape, book a room that includes access to the Cliff Lounge, an exclusive enclave for adults (and kids) who love a little luxury on holiday.

Best for: Active families who love a little luxury. kempinski.com

The spacious Apurva Kempinski is big on wow factor. Photo / supplied.

Andaz Bali by Hyatt

Modelled after a modern Balinese village, Andaz Bali by Hyatt is located in Sanur, which is famous for its 4km boardwalk stretching from one end of the beach to the other. Fishing boats bob in the shallows, rustic beachfront cafes tempt passers-by with the promise of a cool drink, and charming villas from the 1950s line the bikeway, providing a glimpse of the Bali of old. Built around an existing lush landscape of greenery, this beachfront resort offers an appealing mix of villas and suites. Choose from five different restaurants serving everything from Indonesian to Mediterranean dishes and juicy steaks or one of the many other bars and restaurants right on your doorstep.

Best for: Laid-back luxury. hyatt.com

Lush greenery and cool open spaces at Andaz Bali. Photo / supplied

Nirjhara

Surrounded by forests and rice paddies, Nirjhara is located a few minutes from Tanah Lot Temple in the Tabanan district. This contemporary eco-resort uses three pillars – community, land and climate - to deliver a more sustainable accommodation experience. Think upcycled and reclaimed building materials, tree-house style villas, no plastic bottles thanks to an onsite water treatment plant, and staff who come from surrounding villages. With stunning jungle and rice paddy views, Nirjhara delivers on style and substance.

Best for: Eco-conscious adventurers. nirjhara.com

Jumana Bali Ungasan by Hilton

Jumana Bali Ungasan is a boutique all-villa hotel where every room has its own swimming pool. Many of the villas have beautiful ocean views and all of them are dotted throughout the resort's lush gardens so each one feels like a sanctuary. Sliding doors offer easy access to the accommodation's outdoor area which consists of a large relaxation cabana, deck chairs and private swimming pool. You can walk from here down a leafy side path directly into the bathroom, sparing the villa's lavish living area from an undignified trail of pool water.

Best for: Romantics in search of relaxation. jumanabali.com

Dream holiday splurge

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali

Luxury meets relaxation at this resort perched on top of Uluwatu's limestone cliffs, with an infinity pool that makes it tempting to never leave the water. Breakfast features healthy dishes and freshly blended juices; dinner is a highlight with a focus on Indonesian cuisine. All of the rooms are suitably luxe but the Cliff Pool Villas are something special with a large plunge pool, sweeping ocean views and not one - but four - bathing options, including two outdoor showers. Complimentary extras include unlimited house-made icecream each afternoon, with a refreshing scoop of coconut making for the perfect post-swim snack, and an outdoor movie experience under the stars. Activities like yoga classes, Balinese language classes and garden tours offer more reasons to stay.

Best for: Health conscious holidaymakers. sixsenses.com

It would be easy to while away an afternoon in the infinity pool at Six Senses Uluwatu. Photo / supplied

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape

The Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape is a unique adults-only jungle retreat offering an immersive holiday experience in Bali's Central Highlands. With only 16 villas, all of which have private pools and unobstructed views over Bali's seven peaks, this boutique property encourages guests to truly connect with nature as none of the villas has walls or doors. Dining has a focus on zero waste, vegan and vegetarian offerings and healthy dining with mixologists to whip up fabulous cocktails.

Best for: Vegetarian nature lovers. escape.banyantree.com

Expect vegan meals, private pools and jungle surrounds at the adults-only Buahan. Photo / supplied

Raffles Bali

Widely regarded as one of the most exclusive hotels in Bali, Raffles has just 32 private pool villas and a team of butlers who can help with everything from limousine airport transfers and bespoke spa treatments to tailored helicopter excursions. Decor incorporates traditional local crafts such as batik and each villa has an indoor and outdoor shower and deep bathtub stocked with designer toiletries, in addition to its own private pool. Treat yourself to a seafood feast at Loloan Beach Bar and Grill or a romantic candlelit dinner in a bale overlooking the ocean at sunset.

Best for: Travellers with deep pockets. raffles.com

With just 32 exclusive villas and a team of butlers to cater to your every whim, Raffles Bali is the ultimate indulgence. Photo / supplied



