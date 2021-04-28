Bali to deport influencers over painted face mask prank

'I can't believe it worked!' Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se have had their passports seized following the prank. Photo / Screenshot

'I can't believe it worked!' Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se have had their passports seized following the prank. Photo / Screenshot

A pair of influencers are facing deportation from Bali over a viral video showed them defying face mask requirements with some imaginative makeup.

American-based YouTuber Josh Paler Lin and Russian Influencer Leia Se showed how they duped supermarket guards with a painted 'fake mask'. Using blue makeup to paint the likeness of a surgical mask on Se's face they were able to walk past the guards and flaunt their handiwork to their hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

"Did you notice like no one's actually looking at you?" Paler exclaims. "I can't believe it worked!"

Lin whose YouTube channel specialises in prank videos is followed by 3.4 million fans. However this latest stunt may have gone too far.

Last week both social media stars had their passports seized by Indonesian authorities, and local Bali news site Coconuts reported they could face deportation over the prank.

Putu Surya Dharma a spokesperson for Bali's Ministry of Law and Human rights confirmed that they were to be questioned and a decision on an appropriate course of action and whether deportation would be appropriate.

"They will be examined together with Immigration to take the decision on whether or not to deport them," Surya told local media.

Fake mask: The influencers have been accused of 'deliberately provoking' Balinese face mask requirements. Photo / Screenshot

The head of the local police branch Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi confirmed that he would be submitting a recommendation to deport the two foreign nationals, on top of fines.

"They are not only violating, but deliberately provoking in public, so it's only proper to sanction them more severely, not just with a fine but also deportation," said Dewa.

Yesterday, Lin issued a statement via his Instagram in Balinese and English apologising for the video

"I made this video to entertain people because I'm a content creator and it is my job to entertain people.

"However, I did not realise that what I did could actually bring a lot of negative comments, " responded Lin.

"I would like to invite everyone in Indonesia and Bali to always wear masks for our own safety and health, so we can help Bali to gain its tourism again."

Face covering are mandatory in Bali's public spaces, with police able to hand out on-the-spot fines.

Tourists in Bali are punished with push-ups for not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/0ykb1lKjYf — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) January 20, 2021

At the beginning of the year there were reports that tourists were not being deterred by these low $10 fines, and police had taken creative measures to punish those found not wearing masks. ABC reported that some police making non-compilers perform pushups, as a more effective deterrent.

Bali's mandatory mask rules were recently updated to increase IDR 1 million ($95) for foreign nationals for a first offence. A second violation is punishable by deportation from Indonesia.