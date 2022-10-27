Bali: Indonesia has announced a raft of long-term visas aimed at keeping expats and tourists in its leisure islands. Photo / Ayadi Ghaith, Unsplash

Bali is inviting wealthy overseas visitors to buy beach houses, in exchange for 10-year residency permits.

Indonesia's new 'second home visa' is the latest development in the country's race to attract global citizens on extended stays.

On Tuesday the acting immigration director general Widodo Ekatjahjana said the country would "officially launch a second-home visa which aims to attract more global visitors to Bali and other destinations."

Using the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua as a platform to announce the visas, the November forum marks a return of international tourists as well as thousands of delegates from across the world's 20 largest economies. Indonesia is hoping that some of them might consider staying longer.

The director general said it was aimed at foreign nationals "who plan to stay and make a positive contribution to the Indonesian economy".

To be eligible for the new 10-year residency class visa, visitors must have a passport with three years validity, and at least $221,430 to invest in property in Indonesia.

Immigration officials will be accepting the first applicants in December.

Indonesia is offering 10-year visas to property investors spending over $220,000. Photo / Dandy Suartama, Unsplash

Bali's appeal to digital nomads and second home buyers

This isn't the first appeal for tourists to spend longer in the islands.

In September Indonesia announced it was working on a long-term, 5-year "digital Nomad" visa allowing visitors to work remotely for offshore companies.

The existing B211A visa currently allows holders to spend up to six months living in Indonesia.

Specifically naming Bali in the new visa drive, the leisure island is seeing an increase in international arrivals since reopening in March.

The return of regular, budget air links from the likes of Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air means that Denpasar is rapidly regaining connections.

Inbound tourists via Australia reached 120,000 arrivals this year. Roughly 9 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019 1.4 million foreign tourists from Australia visited Indonesia, around 85 per cent of those visited Bali, said Indonesia's tourism and creative economy minister Sandiaga Uno.

"Since the pandemic situations improved and international travel was reopened in March 2022, the number of Australian foreign tourists visiting Indonesia has continued to increase significantly," he told the Observer.

Appealing to the opportunities for remote work and expatriate life, Indonesia's hope is Bali's returning tourists will stay on the island for longer.