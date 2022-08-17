At the gateway to Bali. Photo / Supplied

SPRING IN THE SOUTH PACIFIC

Bask in the South Pacific sunshine and join specialist local guides to explore beautiful Niue and Rarotonga in late springtime. Air New Zealand return flights from Auckland, many of your meals and all breakfasts are included with seven nights' accommodation (four in Niue, three in Rarotonga). A private charter flight between the two isles is also covered in the package price of $4256pp, twin-share. The Pukekohe Travel-exclusive trip departs from Auckland on October 18, returning on October 25. When booking, you can choose which destination you'd like to go to first. Contact: Pukekohe Travel, 0800 785 386, info@pukekohetravel.nz or pukekohetravel.co.nz/escorted-tours/south-pacific-islands/rarotonga-niue.html

Great Ocean Road Lookout. Photo / Supplied

OZ'S DRIVE OF YOUR LIFE

Book yourselves a Great Ocean Road and Beyond adventure and you'll find your rental car waiting for you at Melbourne Airport. This seven-day, six-night itinerary points you to Geelong and its sweeping views of Corio Bay, then on to coastal Warrnambool, from where you can take day trips to the 12 Apostles, Port Fairy and meet the Maremma dogs. Exploring Port Campbell, beachside accommodation in Lorne, a soak in the award-winning mineral waters of Peninsula Hot Springs and a ferry ride to Sorrento are also pre-arranged for you. Priced from $1249pp, twin-share, book by August 31. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715, or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-mlb-great-ocean-road-beyond-hot226ngorb

Cruising from Oz to NZ. Photo / Supplied

ROYAL ROMANCE ON THE OCEAN

Sleep on board Queen Elizabeth in a Balcony Stateroom from $3605pp, twin-share, as she cruises away from Port Melbourne on February 14 – Valentine's Day. Each stateroom comes with a bonus on-board credit of US$450. Upgrades to a Penthouse Suite start at $6419pp and come with a US$660 on-board credit. Queen Elizabeth heads to New Zealand waters, calling in at Dunedin, Lyttelton, Wellington, Auckland, and Fiordland National Park. Airfares from New Zealand to Melbourne are additional. Gratuities of US$12 to US$14pp for each night are payable on board. Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 915 655, or travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-nz-cruise

Flying in by helicopter to Stonyridge, Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

CELLAR DOOR BY CHOPPER

Sweep in by helicopter to Waiheke Island and enjoy wine tasting at one of the island's best-known vineyards, Stonyridge. Touted as an "ultra-premium red wine specialist", the vineyard is nestled in a north-facing valley with the Veranda Cafe offering views of olive trees, grapevines, and the sea. Your Heletranz flight departs at 10.45am from its base in Albany, taking the scenic route over Rangitoto and Motutapu Islands. You'll have an hour-and-a-half to enjoy wine tasting and a two-course lunch, before your flight home. Alternatively, stay longer and make your own way back to Auckland by ferry. Prices start at $450pp. This package is available until September 30.

Contact: Heletranz, (09) 415 3550, info@heletranz.co.nz or heletranz.co.nz

BALI IS BACK WITH QANTAS

Return Qantas flights and seven nights' accommodation in Bali are priced from $1979pp, double-share from Auckland, from $2089pp, double-share from Wellington and from $2079pp, double-share from Christchurch. You'll stay in a Premium Garden View Room at the five-star Melia Bali, Nusa Dua. Daily breakfasts, return private airport transfers, free Wi-Fi and other bonuses are included. Book by August 22. Various travel periods are available throughout November, February, and March. The flights travel via Sydney or Melbourne.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555, or flightcentre.co.nz/bali-ex-akl or flightcentre.co.nz/bali-ex-wlg or flightcentre.co.nz/bali-ex-chc