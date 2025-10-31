Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Auckland’s best swimming spots within an hour’s drive of the city

Nicola McLoy
NZ Herald·
18 mins to read

Sullivans Bay, Mahurangi, is one of Auckland's best swimming spots. Photo / Supplied

Sullivans Bay, Mahurangi, is one of Auckland's best swimming spots. Photo / Supplied

Nicola McCloy’s new book ‘Jump In’ has found NZ’s best beaches, lakes, rivers, pools and hot springs. In this exclusive extract, we find out her picks for five spots within an hour’s drive of Auckland city, but check out the book for your guide to the rest of the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save