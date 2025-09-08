Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Niue road trip: Swim in sea caves and explore stunning coastline

By Brett Atkinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Snorkelling in Niue’s crystal-clear waters in Limu Pools. Photo / Niue Tourism

Snorkelling in Niue’s crystal-clear waters in Limu Pools. Photo / Niue Tourism

From dramatic coastlines and cathedral-like caves to reef pools teeming with tropical fish, roadtripping around Niue is an unforgettable adventure, writes Brett Atkinson.

Embark on a South Pacific road trip around Niue, exploring a craggy coastline of sea caves, reef pools and natural swimming holes. Pack reef shoes or waterproof

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save