Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Christmas and New Year traditions to experience in Japan

Denise Stephens
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Japanese going to the Sumiyoshi-Taisya Grand Shrine in Osaka. Japan New Year is a time Japanese people go to shrines or temples. Photo / 123RF

Japanese going to the Sumiyoshi-Taisya Grand Shrine in Osaka. Japan New Year is a time Japanese people go to shrines or temples. Photo / 123RF

While Japan’s December festivities differ from those in Aotearoa, it’s a time of many unique traditions. Denise Stephens shares what to expect during a Christmas trip to Tokyo.

Festive lights

When I arrived in Tokyo on Christmas Day, Ginza’s department stores and boutiques buzzed with the usual after-work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save