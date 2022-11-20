Ubud, with its rainforest and rice paddies, is vastly different from the coast. Photo / 123rf

Ubud, with its rainforest and rice paddies, is vastly different from the coast. Photo / 123rf

Destination of the Week: Bali

Why you should go: Bali is pure indulgence. Whether you're after chakra-restoring spas or beach clubs and DJs, it's a place to indulge. The food has long made waves on the international circuit, tempting chefs of every merit to its shores. There are mighty fine beaches, beautifully bohemian resorts and Air New Zealand is restarting their direct flights from Auckland in March 2023.

Whether you're after chakra-restoring spas or beach clubs and DJs, Bali's a place to indulge. Photo / 123rf

Top spots: It'd be criminal to visit Bali without frequenting a beach club. TT Beach Club has recently opened beside Melasti Beach: a hub of hammocks and Jacuzzis, infinity pools and cabanas. Oh, and helicopter rides. To and from the club - so you can soar above the sea in between cocktails.

Ubud is always a good idea, with rainforest and rice paddies that are vastly different to the coast. For a different spin on a beach club, try the new Terrace Club at Cretya Ubud. Nestled into a lush rice terrace, three multi-tiered pools flank the hillside. Good news if you want to try a Bali extreme swing, too - they're on the same grounds.

A Bali extreme swing is an Inst-worthy must-do. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats: With everything on the menu made from scratch, Casa Curandera sits in Ubud jungle, serving Colombian and Italian fusion food. The latest Seminyak hangout is The Social, a garden bar-cum-boutique pub, and the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has recently revamped its upmarket Cucina Restaurant, with Italian head chef Patrizia Battolu at the helm.

See more at balitourismboard.org