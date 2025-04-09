READ MORE: How travelling to Europe has changed as we have aged

Belgrade, Serbia

In a prime location surrounded by several countries, Serbia is a fascinating alternative to other traditional European routes. While it may not present as ”shiny and new” compared to its Western counterparts, Belgrade seeps history and deep-rooted culture. Openly welcoming tourists, locals take pride in sharing their way of living with anyone who visits.

There’s plenty of space to explore without feeling overwhelmed – narrow streets, beautiful churches, and open parks.

Neutral colours paint the facades that house the many galleries and small businesses that line the main street. Every now and then a bright mural adds a pop of colour to the buildings that hold reminders of the city’s historical past.

There are lively kafana taverns, vintage stores, and quirky neighbourhoods with a slew of traditional restaurants and cafes. If Serbian delicacies and music sound appealing, don’t miss out on Dva Jelena and Kolubara. From there, it’s a short walk to the Belgrade Distillery for a rakija nightcap.

Skyline of Maribor city in the sunshine day. Photo / 123RF

Maribor and Celje, Slovenia

The Eastern region of Slovenia is home to a number of charming areas, expansive vineyards, and historical castles.

Fewer tourists, river views, and colourful squares. Wandering around any city these days without the crowds is already a luxury, and venturing outside the capital of Ljubljana offers just that and so much more.

When people envision Slovenia they think of bustling canals, riverboats, and pastel-painted houses. Set amid wine-region hills and the Drava River, Slovenia’s second largest city Maribor is a gorgeous escape a little over an hour from Ljubljana.

It’s worthwhile to witness the 400-year-old vine that creeps up the wall of the Old Vine House in Maribor. Surviving several battles and still standing, the vine even has its own anthem and holds a Guinness World record.

Old-World charm meets unexpected nature escape in Celje. Sprawling views of the city’s forest and Celje Castle make for a dramatic backdrop against the quaint cobblestone streets.

Traditional restaurants and small businesses are dotted throughout, and if foraged ingredients sound appealing, Lalu restaurant is one not to be missed.

Celje, Slovenia, is one of the country’s oldest cities, dating back to Roman times. Photo / 123RF

Lugano, Switzerland

What sets Switzerland apart are its global influences that are ever present around the country.

A little Italian, German, and French blend together to make one of the safest destinations in Europe for solo travel.

While travellers tend to flock to the popular cities of Zurich, Geneva, or Bern, there are a few that remain relatively under the radar of frequent flyers.

Living somewhere for a few months always provides a different perspective on a new place. While Lugano’s streets fill during the peak summer months with festival goers and tourists, there’s still space to explore and meander at leisure.

Dramatic landscapes of the glacial lake are balanced by narrow streets, sprawling parks, and quiet neighbourhoods. Driving alongside cascading mountains or strolling through Parco Ciani, there’s always a calm stillness about Lugano that just feels as though the surrounding nature is swallowing you whole - it’s bliss.

Krakow, Poland

Considering its history, architecture, and affordability compared to Western Europe, it’s a surprise the Eastern region hasn’t exploded yet in popularity - but that’s a good thing for us off-the-beaten-path travellers.

In the best way possible, visiting Krakow is like taking a step back in time. Serving as the central hub of the city, the main market square of Rynek Glowny is surrounded on all sides by a mix of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architecture and the distinct sounds of horse-drawn carriages passing by.

The smell of pierogies and freshly baked goods waft through the neighbourhood of Kazimierz. Established in the 14th century, the historic Jewish Quarter portrays Poland’s humble beginnings and turbulent history. Today, it’s a jumble of inviting cafes, art galleries, unique boutiques, vintage shops, and rustic hangouts.

Krakow’s Main Market Square is the largest medieval square in Europe. Photo / 123RF

Kilkenny, Ireland

Nestled along the banks of the River Nore, Kilkenny boasts cobblestone streets, centuries-old buildings, and impressive landmarks like Kilkenny Castle - a stunning example of 12th-century architecture.

The city is always full of chatter, but rarely from tourists. Irish locals typically flock from surrounding cities and towns for a weekend getaway or day trip.

True to the culture, there’s no shortage of endearing pubs and restaurants if you want a pint and a taste of that infamous Irish banter.

Spend a day wandering along the colourful storefronts of the main street, or see a different side to the Irish at St Canice’s Cathedral, St Mary’s Medieval Mile Museum, Kilkenny Design Centre, or the Kilkenny Art Gallery.

Visiting anywhere in Ireland without making a pit stop at a brewery or distillery is almost a crime - and Smithwicks Brewery is the perfect beginning or end to any trip.

Kilkenny Castle in Ireland dates back to the 12th century and is one of the best-preserved in the country. Photo / 123RF

Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

While the size of the city makes it feel as though there are thousands of tourists at any given time during the peak months in Mostar, it’s still a lesser-known destination for many travellers.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tumultuous past instils wariness in many, but the friendliness of the locals melts away any hesitations at once. The culture is immensely welcoming - which is evident by the invitations to dine and smiles at every turn.

In a shady alcove along a cobblestone walkway sits Restaurant Sadrvan- the place to be for overflowing meat platters, a traditional menu, and Bosnian wines.

Follow the narrow staircase of the Koski Mehmed-Pasha Mosque’s minaret which leads to some of the best views in the city.

To escape the Old Town, a walk along the Neretva River reveals sandy-coloured buildings and steep mountainsides (also the best spot to watch the bridge jumpers of the Stari Most Bridge).