Sandboarders race on the giant dunes at Te Paki, Northland. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

You don't always need the sun to be shining to have a great autumn holiday, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart

Don't let the changeable autumn weather stop you from sightseeing. There are plenty of tours and activities where you can stay dry and sheltered from the wind and cool temperatures, while still feeling like you've spent the day immersed in nature. Here's where to find them and what to expect.

Dune Rider Unique Tours

Marking one of the northernmost parts of the country and the point at which Māori wairua (spirits) return to their traditional homeland, the pilgrimage to Cape Reinga/Te Rerenga Wairua is something every Kiwi needs to do at least once in their lifetime. But getting there on your own can be a mission — it's a long trip and without a four-wheel drive, you'll miss out on one of the area's highlights: Ninety Mile Beach.

That's why the Far North is also one of the best places in the country to take a guided tour. With Dune Rider Unique Tours, you'll travel to Cape Reinga, try your hand at sandboarding at the Te Paki Giant Sand Dunes, have a beachside barbecue, and return to your starting point along Ninety Mile Beach in a purpose-built off-road coach. Tours start from $80 for adults and $40 for children. dunerider.nz

The kids take on Te paki sand dunes. Photo /Jane Rippingale

Tekapo Adventures

If you've travelled to Tekapo to see stars in one of the world's darkest night skies or the peaks of Aoraki (Mt. Cook), but the clouds have other plans, don't despair — that's not the end of the epic views to be had in Mackenzie Country.

On a three-hour 4WD tour with operator Tekapo Adventures, you'll travel high into the remote backcountry and be rewarded with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and waterways. Tekapo Adventures has private access to two high-country sheep stations, where you'll learn about the area's geology, history and ecology. The three-hour tours are $209 for adults and $169 for ages 16 and under. tekapoadventures.com

Weather isn't the end of the epic views to be had in Mackenzie Country. Photo / Tekapo Adventures; ChristchurchNZ

Molesworth Tours

At 180,476 hectares, Molesworth Station is nearly the same size as Stewart Island. It's not just New Zealand's largest farm — it's also one of the most iconic. For centuries, it was used by Kāi Tahu who referred to the area as Rangitahi ("converging skies"). Later, it was the main route from Canterbury to Marlborough and Nelson, a journey that would take weeks. Fortunately, you'll only need one day, thanks to Hassle-free Tours' off-road buses. Departing from Hanmer Springs, this full-day tour ($240pp) stops at all of the property's highlights and operates rain or shine.

Travelling into the Acheron Valley, you'll visit the 1860s Acheron Cob homestead (once an unofficial post office and general store), stop for a picnic lunch at the Old Molesworth Cottage, and witness the ever-changing landscapes of the Saxton, Muller and Tarndale areas. molesworth.co.nz

The Whanganui River for the Paddle Steamer Waimarie. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Paddle Steamer Waimarie

If your plans to canoe or kayak the Whanganui are thwarted by rain, there are other ways to get out on the river. Climb aboard the Waimarie — New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steam and you'll be immersed in a history that stretches back to 1899. Around the turn of the century, the "Queen of the River" (as she was called) travelled as far upstream as Taumarunui, carrying cargo and tourists, and crossing nearly 240 rapids.

Today, her journey is a lot shorter and more sedate, departing from the city of Whanganui and lasting for about two hours. The Waimarie finishes up for the season in May, so now is the time to experience this historic journey. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $19 for children, with family passes available. waimarie.co.nz

Waitomo Caves

Even if the weather outside is frightful, it remains constant year-round inside the depths of the Waikato's Waitomo Caves, at a temperature of about 12 to 14 degrees. Here, you can revel in the majesty of nature without getting wet or worrying about the wind.

Packages range in price and duration from $55 ($25 kids) for a one-hour tour of the Cathedral, to $79 ($30 kids) for a 90-minute tour of the fully accessible Ruakuri Cave. Or take part in the ultimate undercover-yet-still-outdoor adventure by rafting along underwater streams with the Black Water Rafting Company. waitomo.com

Huka falls is the most-visited natural attraction in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Huka Falls River Cruise

It's not Huka Falls' height, but rather the sheer force that makes it the most-visited natural attraction in New Zealand. At its location near Taupō, the Waikato River — which is usually 100 metres wide — is forced to squeeze through a volcanic canyon just 15 metres in width, resulting in a flow of nearly a quarter of a million litres of water per second.

On fine days you visit the area by walking or cycling, but if your plans to do so are rained-out, there's the Huka Falls River Cruise, which offers the best views of the natural phenomenon from on the water. The river is always calm, making this 1 hour and 20-minute cruise an all-weather affair. With multiple departures daily, it costs $42 for adults and $15 for children, and is also dog-friendly for well-behaved pups. hukafallscruise.co.nz

Glass Bottom Boat Whitianga

Home to Cathedral Cove and the Te-Whanganui-O-Hei Marine Reserve, the Coromandel's Mercury Bay is widely considered one of the best diving and snorkelling locations in the country. But when the temperatures drop to the single digits, it can be less than inspiring to put on a wetsuit and dive in.

Enter the Glass Bottom Boat. From the comfort of your seat, you can admire the coastline and watch fish swimming below, while listening to commentary about how the coastline was geologically formed, Kupe's first landing, and the ecology of life below the water. The two-hour tours ($110 adults; $65 children; family passes available) have multiple departures daily from Whitianga Wharf. glassbottomboatwhitianga.co.nz

Southern Discoveries' Discover More Cruise

There's no argument here — Milford Sound is hands-down, the best rainy-day destination in the country. Sure, if you visit on a sunny day or after a bout of dry weather, it will still be stunning. But it's precipitation that makes the countless waterfalls streaming down sheer granite cliffs come alive, creating a simultaneously serene and surreal experience.

On a three-hour cruise with Southern Discoveries (starting from $119, inclusive of a picnic lunch), you'll stay dry while hitting up all the spots that have made the fiord famous, including Stirling Falls, Seal Rock, and Mitre Peak. Keep an eye out for dolphins and Fiordland Crested Penguins, then head 10 metres below the surface at the country's only floating underwater observatory to see rare black coral. southerndiscoveries.co.nz

Art Deco Trust runs vintage car tours of Hawke's Bay's timecapusle town. Photo / Supplied

Napier Vintage Car Tour

On a fair day, Napier is a history buff's dream — many of the Art Deco city's heritage highlights can be visited on foot, either on a self-guided or guided walking tour. But booking a vintage car tour isn't a back-up plan — it also expands the range of your exploration, taking your further afield and immersing you in the past.

Operated by the Art Deco Trust, on the 90-minute Vintage Car Tour, you'll be picked up in a vintage car by your driver (dressed in a historically appropriate costume, of course) who will give you commentary on Napier's rebuilding following a devastating earthquake in the 1930s. Stops include the Napier Municipal Theatre — an experience only accessible through booking an Art Deco Trust tour — the National Tobacco Company building, and the residential suburb of Marewa, with plenty of photo opportunities along the way. The tour costs $250 per car, with room for up to four passengers.

artdeconapier.com



