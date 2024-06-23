Makepeace Island is only 10 minutes by private boat from Noosa Heads. Photo / Supplied

A luxurious experience doesn’t always mean super-expensive. Here we reveal Australia’s lesser-known gems for an overnight stay, all offering a different take on luxury, from private islands to little-known truffle farms.

Makepeace Island, Noosa, Queensland

The heart-shaped Makepeace Island, bought by Sir Richard Branson and Brett Godfrey (former CEO of Virgin Australia) more than 20 years ago is practically a veteran on Australia’s most luxurious stays list. However, outdated it is not. An extensive revamp in 2018 blasted its Balinese-inspired good looks into the modern day. For all those who crave a private island to themselves, but don’t want to feel as deserted as Robinson Crusoe, Makepeace is only 10 minutes by private boat from Noosa Heads. Accommodating up to 20 guests spread across the four-bedroom Island House, a handful of separate villas and The Boathouse, a stand-alone hideout straddling the river, there’s also a pool, spa, tennis court, gymnasium and various water toys such as paddleboards and kayaks to entertain. Your chef is the multi-award-winning Zeb Gilbert and your days are free to be spent as you wish.

Satellite Island, Tasmania

You won’t find anything more rugged and remote than Satellite Island in the south of Tasmania. It’s here you’ll find a sanctuary of complete calm for you and a maximum of seven other absconding guests. Accessed via a five-minute boat crossing from Bruny Island, once you’re here, there’s nothing but sea spray and icy waters; next stop Antarctica. Enveloped in native bush, sea cliffs and pebbled beaches, this is somewhere to slow down and completely switch off. Commandeer a sun lounger, curl up with a book, take a dip (it’ll be refreshing to say the least), or simply sit and wait for an incredible sunset. The main Boathouse sits on a craggy rock shelf, with Scandinavian-designed furnishings and a huge roller door that brings the outdoors in. There’s even an indoor-outdoor shower so you can watch the ocean waves while you lather.

Camp Island Lodge, the Whitsundays, Queensland

Next time you’re drowning in work emails, imagine yourself sunbathing on Camp Island in the Whitsundays, a pristine droplet of land that sits midway between Airlie Beach and Townsville. A small portion of the motu is occupied by a private resort, comprising four villas and sleeping a maximum of eight guests. Once your feet are on the sand, you’ll get the entire island to yourselves, complete with tennis court and swimming pool. Nosy visitors may pop by from time to time, but they mostly look like curious dolphins and turtles. The villas all boast large French doors and ocean views, with kayaks, snorkels and SUP boards available for those rare moments when you’re not daydreaming by the pool. Guests can choose to arrive by boat and self-cater, or go all out with helicopter transfers and a private chef.

Beltana Farm, Canberra, ACT

If ever there was a place to make you want to embrace winter; to step out in thick boots and Merino thermals for crisp walks and fresh air, before bunkering down in a cosy warren, it’s Beltana Farm. Open since February, the estate encompasses a new restaurant and contemporary accommodation on an established truffle orchard, with on-site truffle hunts hosted throughout June and July. There’s a two-bedroom cottage for year-round hibernation and three luxury, self-contained yurts adorned with fireplaces and vintage bathtubs. The on-site restaurant heroes farm-to-table produce, with greens plucked from the on-site garden beds and a menu that showcases the region’s freshest products. Only 10 minutes by car from central Canberra, once you cross the threshold, you’re a world away from the hustle and bustle of life.

Seven Peaks Walk, Lord Howe Island, NSW

Not everyone would regard five days of strenuous exercise as a luxury, but when you consider the location of your exertion includes pristine beaches, subtropical palms and freshwater creeks, it starts to sound quite heavenly. The Seven Peaks Walk is a Great Walk of Australia and a stunning hiking experience based on Lord Howe Island. Over six nights and five days, you’ll cover 45km of picture-perfect terrain and stay at the luxurious Pinetrees Lodge, complete with ensuite bathrooms, hot showers and a four-course dinner every evening. Led by experienced guides, exploring Lord Howe Island will unearth beautiful beaches and clear, coral-rich waters, seldom awash with other visitors. If you consider yourself an active-relaxer who won’t compromise on high-end comfort, this is the holiday for you.

Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Kangaroo Island is an exceptional place with or without the impressive Southern Ocean Lodge straddling its wind-lashed bluff. Having burned down in the 2020 bushfires, the venue has been painstakingly rebuilt. Some aspects such as the Great Room have been recreated to mimic the original design, while other spaces have been reimagined and improved. There’s now a sizeable day spa boasting a gym, sauna and plunge pools overlooking dramatic bushland. An inviting pool has also been added to the lodge’s front terrace and views of the incredible landscape are showcased in every room, of which there are only 25 suites in total. Food, drinks and experiences are all included in your stay, and the restaurant continues to champion premium ingredients sourced locally.

