Australian tourist visiting Bali orphanage hits back at outfit critics

Foster said she went and spent time at a children’s orphanage in Bali and took rice, eggs, oil and noodles. Photo / Facebook

Foster said she went and spent time at a children’s orphanage in Bali and took rice, eggs, oil and noodles. Photo / Facebook

An Australian tourist has hit back at trolls who criticised her choice of outfit while visiting an orphanage in Bali.

Kelsey Foster, 28, took time out of her trip to the holiday island to drop off food at a home for struggling children.

The beauty salon owner spent time playing with the kids, who she said were “nothing but grateful”.

But that didn’t stop online critics from swooping on her, targeting her for wearing a plunging top to help counter the sticky heat.

The 28-year-old said the kids didn't care what she was wearing. Photo / Facebook

“Next time it would prob be much more respectful to keep your puppies inside your clothes,” one cruel person said.

“It’s not something children need to experience at a young age,” another keyboard warrior wrote.

Foster wasn’t having any of it, and quickly hit back.

“Hilarious how quick judgment comes because of what I am wearing,” she wrote.

“A swimsuit I had on already from the morning on a 33C day in humidity I am not used to, how dare I?

“I loved my time there, loved meeting the children and no one’s going to change my mind.”

She told Yahoo News that she was only being criticised because she is “a woman and have breasts that are large and not easy to just hide”.

“I guarantee if I was a man or middle-aged woman no fuss would be made,” she said.

Foster hit back at trolls who criticised her outfit. Photo / Facebook

She explained her outfit choice, saying she had gone snorkelling that morning before her driver recommended stopping at the orphanage nearby.

“The children didn’t care what I was wearing. They had the biggest smiles to see all the food and things I took them,” she said.