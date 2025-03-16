She claims she was the victim of “blatant racism” after putting their groceries on the checkout and waiting for the cashier to scan their items.

The mum alleged that a man standing behind them in the queue suddenly became frustrated and started to punch her groceries that were on the conveyor belt.

“I asked him what he was doing ... it kind of escalated from there,” she said.

“He said we were what’s wrong with this ‘effing’ country.

“The checker was obviously not white ... my son has a dark complexion with dark hair ... it was disgusting.”

As the tense situation continued to escalate, an Aldi staff member can be seen confronting the man before ordering him to leave the store.

“You’re always nice to me, and you’re rude to her,” she said, pointing to her colleague.

“You’re rude to everyone else here who doesn’t look like me.

“Stop it. Grow up.”

The mum explained that the man eventually left the store after repeated demands from the worker and a group of customers who stepped in for support.

The Aldi worker unleashed on the shopper. Photo / TikTok

Pariya said the incident upset her son all weekend.

“I was just shocked ... we left, and I hugged my son,” she said.

“He was upset all weekend because of him, it was his first real time facing racism. It was devastating.

“I’d be lying if I said that was the first time that I’ve witnessed such a thing.”

Aldi said the store “will not accept” mistreatment of staff or customers.

“Such incidents are taken very seriously, and we are currently investigating this situation and will ensure that support is provided to those affected,” a spokesperson said.

After sharing the incident on TikTok, Pariya was flooded with supportive comments – with the staff member who confronted the man in the video even speaking up.

“That’s me! Thank you so much for recording,” she said.

“I am so sorry for what happened to you.

“If more people stood up to racism, then the racist wouldn’t feel so comfortable spewing their hate,” one said.

“This was awesome!”

“Clearly not a man,” another said.

“Another man-baby on the loose!”

“Gross, I hope he never bothers her again,” one commented.

“She needs a pay rise and a holiday for that.”