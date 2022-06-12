Combine rainforest and coastal views with a guided horseriding tour to Cape Tribulation. Photo / supplied

Ryan Thomas from My Queensland talks about bucket-list experiences, remarkable wildlife, and why Queensland is the ideal spot for travellers.

There are so many things to see and do in Queensland, and Port Douglas, Cairns and the surrounding areas are really special. With two Unesco World Heritage Listed sites, the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef, there's an abundance of natural wonders. Our animals include crocs and birdlife, and visitors can also expect to see pristine rivers and creeks, stunning waterfalls, and green canopies where the rainforest meets the reef.

Sunset at Anzac Park, Port Douglas. Photo / supplied

Everyone should check out the Great Barrier Reef, where experiences range from boat cruises and dive tours to chopper and seaplane rides over the turquoise water. As the world's largest coral reef system, it features some incredible marine life, and it's truly a must-do for the bucket list.

The Daintree Rainforest is the oldest living rainforest in the world, with freshwater pools and giant ferns and pines. There is a range of great tours on offer to help you make the most of the environment and to learn about the area's rich indigenous culture. The Atherton Tablelands is another great spot. It's about an hour from Cairns and includes spectacular waterfalls and scenic walking trails, as well as markets and boutique shops.

The coastal Great Barrier Reef drive. Photo / supplied

Around Port Douglas and Cairns, the vibe is relaxed. Whether you choose to head out to one of the nearby islands, take in the scenery from Cape Tribulation or swim in the warm waters, you can really unwind here.

There's a huge range of resorts, from five-star luxury to family-friendly hotels, as well as theme parks and attractions. It's also foodie heaven, with excellent dining and fantastic local beers. We tell people to allow at least five days to see the sights, but everyone always wants to stay longer.

For more inspiration, check out myqueensland.co.nz