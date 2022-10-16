The city sign and cbd in the background makes for a popular Instagram shot. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Destination of the Week: Brisbane

Why you should go: From river adventures and brewery tours to day trips to island shipwrecks, a visit to Brisbane can be as action-packed or laidback as you choose. And whether you're into the beach scene or the city bustle, there's a side of the city to suit all tastes.

The sheltered beach at South Bank is perfect for a paddle on a hot day. Photo / Sam Lindsay, Tourism and Events Queensland

Top spots: Head to South Bank for a range of family attractions, a dip in Australia's only inner-city man-made beach, and a birdseye view from the Wheel of Brisbane. Creative types should swing by the Queensland Art Gallery, the Gallery of Modern Art and the Queensland Museum, and a river cruise by day or at twilight is the perfect way to see the city sights while putting your feet up. Take the clock tower tour up Brisbane City Hall, or head further afield with a day trip to Moreton Island for snorkelling and kayaking at the Tangalooma shipwrecks.

Aerial view of Tangalooma Wrecks at nearby Moreton Island. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Best eats: Tucked under the Story Bridge, Howard Smith Wharves is home to a range of restaurants, laneway eateries, riverside bars and the popular Felons Brewing Co. South Bank's restaurant lineup offers everything from fine dining to cheap and cheerful fare, while Fish Lane in the city centre boasts some of Brisbane's coolest bars and eateries, against a backdrop of street art.

