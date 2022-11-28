From big-name events to rare natural wonders, there’s always plenty on the go across the Ditch. Here are just a few Aussie happenings to keep on your 2023 radar.
Lights out in Ningaloo
It’s not often you get to see a total solar eclipse, but one corner of Western Australia is set to have a front row seat on the natural phenomenon. Exmouth, in Western Australia’s World Heritage-listed Ningaloo region, is the only place in the world where the eclipse will cause a total blackout as the moon moves in front of the sun at 11.27am, on April 20, 2023. While Exmouth will be plunged into darkness for about 60 seconds, the rest of Western Australia will see a partial eclipse, with nearby Carnarvon expecting 97 per cent moon coverage and Perth set to see 72 per cent of the sun obscured. On the big day, viewing platforms will be set up around Exmouth, with entertainment and special events to add to the excitement.
And when it’s not playing host to a rare lunar spectacular, Exmouth is a top spot for swimming with whale sharks and snorkelling on Australia’s largest fringing reef. ningalooeclipse.com
FIFA Fever
With top athletes on the field and a buzzy vibe in the crowd, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted across Australia and New Zealand from July 20 – August 20. After the kick-off in Auckland and a range of games around New Zealand, the action moves to Australia, with matches taking place in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth. It’s the first time ever the event has come to the Southern Hemisphere, and with Sydney’s Stadium Australia hosting the grand final, the city will be a magnet for sports fans of all stripes. fifa.com
Feathered, sequined and fabulous
When it comes to parties, Sydney WorldPride 2023 is set to be the event of the year. Think outrageous costumes, street parades, art shows, late-night extravaganzas and a ton of colour as Sydney/Warrane lets its hair down for more than two weeks of fabulousness. Cementing the city’s place as one of the world’s top cultural capitals, the festival features more than 300 events and is expected to draw partygoers from around the globe. On a more serious note, the festival also includes a human rights conference, a range of workshops and talks, with inclusiveness and equality at its core. Catch the action from February 17-March 5. sydneyworldpride.com
Creative creds
Marking the first event out of its hometown of Austin, Texas, South by Southwest will debut in Sydney from October 15, 2023. Dubbed SXSW by those in the know, the ultra-cool cultural conference features the latest from the tech, gaming, film and music industries, with concerts and speaking events a key part of the show. Past events in the States have seen everyone from Johnny Cash to Amy Winehouse grace the music stage, with notable speakers ranging from top entrepreneurs to former US president Barack Obama. The Sydney version promises seven days of all things hip and creative with a Southern Hemisphere flair, in one of Downunder’s most innovative hotspots. sxswsydney.com
Hottest new hotels
If an Australian trip is on the cards next year, a slew of swanky new hangouts will let you relax in style. The Ritz-Carlton is opening in the heart of Melbourne/Naarm in March, boasting 80 levels of high-end suites, world-class restaurants, and an expansive spa with floor-to ceiling views across the city. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/australia/melbourne
In New South Wales, W Sydney is set to make a splash in the city's hospo scene. The futuristic-looking hotel in Darling Harbour is due to open in October, and will include more than 500 luxurious guestrooms, a 'wet deck' infinity pool overlooking the water, and a two-storey rooftop bar. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sydwh-w-sydney/overview
Away from the city bustle, Sea Sea Hotel is setting up shop next year in sleepy Crescent Head, about four-and-half- hours’ drive from Sydney. The boutique hotel, created by the owners of The Slow in Bali, will feature a ‘70s-inspired decor, smart design galore and a surf-club vibe, right on the doorstep of the area’s best surf beach. It will also be a hub for music gigs and art exhibitions. seaseahotel.com
In South Australia, CABN Cape St Albans is the spot to be. The off-grid haven on the coast of Kangaroo Island is opening in May 2023 and features nine exclusive cabins, each with private observation decks and outdoor baths overlooking the sea. Set amid untouched nature with a private beach a short stroll away, the luxury suites are designed for people who want to seriously get away from it all, without having to rough it. cabn.life/cabn/cape-st-albans-kangaroo-island
For more Australian holiday inspiration, visit australia.com