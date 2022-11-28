A solar eclipse will darken the skies over Western Australia's Ningaloo Reef next April. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

From big-name events to rare natural wonders, there’s always plenty on the go across the Ditch. Here are just a few Aussie happenings to keep on your 2023 radar.

Lights out in Ningaloo

It’s not often you get to see a total solar eclipse, but one corner of Western Australia is set to have a front row seat on the natural phenomenon. Exmouth, in Western Australia’s World Heritage-listed Ningaloo region, is the only place in the world where the eclipse will cause a total blackout as the moon moves in front of the sun at 11.27am, on April 20, 2023. While Exmouth will be plunged into darkness for about 60 seconds, the rest of Western Australia will see a partial eclipse, with nearby Carnarvon expecting 97 per cent moon coverage and Perth set to see 72 per cent of the sun obscured. On the big day, viewing platforms will be set up around Exmouth, with entertainment and special events to add to the excitement.

And when it’s not playing host to a rare lunar spectacular, Exmouth is a top spot for swimming with whale sharks and snorkelling on Australia’s largest fringing reef. ningalooeclipse.com

The town of Exmouth, in Western Australia's Ningaloo region, is the world's best spot to see a spectacular solar eclipse in April 2023. Photo / 123rf

FIFA Fever

With top athletes on the field and a buzzy vibe in the crowd, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted across Australia and New Zealand from July 20 – August 20. After the kick-off in Auckland and a range of games around New Zealand, the action moves to Australia, with matches taking place in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth. It’s the first time ever the event has come to the Southern Hemisphere, and with Sydney’s Stadium Australia hosting the grand final, the city will be a magnet for sports fans of all stripes. fifa.com

Feathered, sequined and fabulous

When it comes to parties, Sydney WorldPride 2023 is set to be the event of the year. Think outrageous costumes, street parades, art shows, late-night extravaganzas and a ton of colour as Sydney/Warrane lets its hair down for more than two weeks of fabulousness. Cementing the city’s place as one of the world’s top cultural capitals, the festival features more than 300 events and is expected to draw partygoers from around the globe. On a more serious note, the festival also includes a human rights conference, a range of workshops and talks, with inclusiveness and equality at its core. Catch the action from February 17-March 5. sydneyworldpride.com





With more than 300 events on the schedule, Sydney WorldPride 2023 is set to draw the crowds. Photo / Supplied

Creative creds

Marking the first event out of its hometown of Austin, Texas, South by Southwest will debut in Sydney from October 15, 2023. Dubbed SXSW by those in the know, the ultra-cool cultural conference features the latest from the tech, gaming, film and music industries, with concerts and speaking events a key part of the show. Past events in the States have seen everyone from Johnny Cash to Amy Winehouse grace the music stage, with notable speakers ranging from top entrepreneurs to former US president Barack Obama. The Sydney version promises seven days of all things hip and creative with a Southern Hemisphere flair, in one of Downunder’s most innovative hotspots. sxswsydney.com

Hottest new hotels

If an Australian trip is on the cards next year, a slew of swanky new hangouts will let you relax in style. The Ritz-Carlton is opening in the heart of Melbourne/Naarm in March, boasting 80 levels of high-end suites, world-class restaurants, and an expansive spa with floor-to ceiling views across the city. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/australia/melbourne

Melbourne's new Ritz-Carlton Hotel will become a feature of the city skyline when it opens early next year. Photo / Supplied

In New South Wales, W Sydney is set to make a splash in the city's hospo scene. The futuristic-looking hotel in Darling Harbour is due to open in October, and will include more than 500 luxurious guestrooms, a 'wet deck' infinity pool overlooking the water, and a two-storey rooftop bar. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sydwh-w-sydney/overview

Currently still under construction, The W Sydney will boast an infinity pool with harbour views when it opens in October 2023. Photo / Supplied

Away from the city bustle, Sea Sea Hotel is setting up shop next year in sleepy Crescent Head, about four-and-half- hours’ drive from Sydney. The boutique hotel, created by the owners of The Slow in Bali, will feature a ‘70s-inspired decor, smart design galore and a surf-club vibe, right on the doorstep of the area’s best surf beach. It will also be a hub for music gigs and art exhibitions. seaseahotel.com

In South Australia, CABN Cape St Albans is the spot to be. The off-grid haven on the coast of Kangaroo Island is opening in May 2023 and features nine exclusive cabins, each with private observation decks and outdoor baths overlooking the sea. Set amid untouched nature with a private beach a short stroll away, the luxury suites are designed for people who want to seriously get away from it all, without having to rough it. cabn.life/cabn/cape-st-albans-kangaroo-island

If you're looking for a luxury escape in South Australia next year, these exclusive cabins on Kangaroo Island will tick all the boxes. Photo / Supplied

