You can’t beat the Sunshine Coast for a family holiday that both the kids and adults will rave about, writes Jessica Palmer

Ever a quintessential, laid-back holiday destination for Queenslanders, whoever coined the slogan “beautiful one day, perfect the next” was surely thinking about the Sunshine Coast. It seems the rest of the world is starting to sit up and take notice too, with the Sunshine Coast coming in at number three on the Tourism Sentiment Index’s list of “The 100 Most Loved Travel Destinations Around the World”.

From barefoot beaches on the coast to the ancient peaks of the mountains in the hinterland and everything in between, here are some awesome things to do with kids on the Sunshine Coast that won’t leave parents wishing that beer o’clock would come sooner.

Hike up Mount Ngungun for views of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland

At only 2.8 kilometres return, the Mount Ngungun summit walk in the Glass House Mountains National Park is a great adventure for families. Rising 253 metres above sea level, the grade four track takes approximately 45 minutes to reach the top.

The track is well-trodden but you’ll need proper walking shoes as it’s mostly rocks, dirt and a steady incline to the top. When you do reach the summit, you’ll find amazing 360-degree views of the hinterland, including Mount Tibrogargan, Mount Coonowrin and Mount Beerwah.

If you decide to take in the sunset views, make sure to bring a torch in case you find yourself walking back down in the dark. It’s not too hard for families to manage but there are steep sections and drop-offs so young kids will need to be kept at hand.

Chill out on a beach in Noosa

What better place to chill out on the sand than at Noosa, the jewel in the Sunshine Coast crown? Noosa has many appealing beaches to choose from but if you only have time for one, head to Noosa Main Beach on the doorstep of Hastings St. It’s one of the few north-facing beaches in Australia and is a top choice for families and those wanting to learn to surf as it has gentle waves and a surf lifesaver patrolled area.

For those with more time, head to The Spit where the mouth of the Noosa River meets the ocean for plenty of sandy fun. Lastly, for those who like to hit up a trendy cafe after their swim, check out Sunshine Beach and Peregian Beach.

Get up close with a red panda at Australia Zoo

Australia Zoo needs no introduction thanks to the Irwin family, who have a long history of advocating for wildlife conservation. With a strong focus on conservation and education, visiting Australia Zoo is no ordinary experience and getting up close and personal with a rascally red panda is next-level extraordinary.

Red pandas are found throughout the Himalayan Mountains and are endangered so it’s a rare treat to see one let alone feel how luxuriously soft they are. If you’re lucky, you may have one eating out of your hand. The wonderful keepers will teach you all there is to know about these cute creatures and what they are doing to help preserve the species.

Children must be at least 8 years old and over 140 centimetres with a paying adult for this experience.

Kayak the Noosa Everglades

There are only two everglades systems on Earth and one of them is in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast. The other is in Florida but unlike its US counterpart, the Noosa Everglades boasts zero alligators. Instead, it features 60 kilometres of sparkling waterways, a “river of mirrors” fringed by ancient tea tree forests and floating lily pads.

Hire a canoe from Kanu Kapers, set up 14 years ago by Australian Kayak Champion and gold medallist Vivienne Golding, and choose from a guided or self-guided family kayak tour through the everglades. Tours range from half a day to multi-night camping adventures with all equipment supplied.

Stroll around the Eumundi Markets

The Eumundi Markets in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland aren’t just your everyday markets. In fact, they’re one of the biggest and best art and craft markets in Australia. They’re kind of like the Queensland version of Tasmania’s Salamanca Market.

Here you’ll find a range of beautiful handcrafted products, artisanal foods, health and wellness products, produce and live music. Kids can enjoy activities just for them such as face painting and pony rides and when it comes time for a caffeine break, parents can enjoy a quiet moment while the kids play under the shady figs.

If all else fails, hit up a craft brewery

Thankfully, the Sunshine Coast is not all about standing around bored watching the kids tear around a playground. Regardless of how long you stay, take advantage of the natural attractions found nowhere else and when beer o’clock really does roll around, you’ll be pleased to know that the Sunshine Coast is home to the most craft breweries per capita of any state or territory in Australia.

