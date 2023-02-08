Road trips on the Sunshine Coast, taking in the Glass House Mountain range. Photo / Getty Images

A road trip on the Sunshine Coast reveals many hidden wonders and gastronomic treats, writes Sue Wallace.

The brightly-painted flowery piano is literally jumping up and down on the footpath as a music buff with obvious talent belts out a fast-paced version of Elton John’s I’m Still Standing outside Eumundi’s historic Imperial Hotel, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The colourful honky tonk piano is emblazoned with “play me” and many do, ranging from out-of-tune scales to rusty versions of Chopsticks.

But today we are in luck - this young musician is rewarded with a robust round of applause - that’s the charm of this historic town: you never know what to expect.

Eumundi town's colourful honky tonk piano is emblazoned with “play me” Photo / 123rf

Its history is embedded in timber harvesting, dairying and banana farms but it’s now known as the creative heart of the Sunshine Coast – attracting artisans, artists, authors, musicians and designers to take up residence.

The legendary bi-weekly market on Wednesdays and Saturdays is celebrating its 41st anniversary and is a magnet for tourists and locals alike with one rule for the 300-plus stallholders – they must make it, bake it, sew it or grow it.

The town swells on market days as holidaymakers and locals fill their raffia baskets with fresh produce - think huge juicy strawberries, delicious artisan bread and home-baked goodies. Stalls of linen clothes, beautiful handmade jewellery, hand-blown glassware and perfumed soaps prove too hard for many to resist.

Eumundi Market is celebrating its 41st anniversary this year. Photo / 123rf

Later, wander along Memorial Drive, the main street and admire the beautiful shady fig trees. Across the road the Eumundi Museum, housed in the old Methodist Church, showcases historical photos and there’s a display marking 100 years of the Queensland Country Women’s Association and all they have achieved.

Our base is the eclectic HOLA boutique accommodation in the heart of the town. Aptly named, it stands for Home of Local Artists and features the work of the region’s best artisans: each room is adorned with artworks, colourful crystals and textiles.

It’s a place where you can stop and wonder at the talent of so many outstanding artisans and, at the end of a busy day, enjoy a long soak in the stone bath.

We enjoy a casual meal at the Imperial Hotel, which dates back to 1911 and is now home to the Eumundi Brewery and Eumundi Distillers, who produce Folktale Gin. Live music gets our toes tapping.

Quaint cafes and restaurants abound and we head to the Humdrum Espresso for breakfast, Berlelouw Bookshop and Cafe for lunch and Bungalow Eumundi, with its Mediterranean-inspired menu, for dinner.

The Mapleton National Park in the scenic Blackall Range is the place to walk in the rainforest and at the lookout you can watch waterfalls tumble, with views across the Obi Obi Valley. It’s a bird lover’s paradise with more than 107 species nesting in the area.

View over the scenic Blackall Range from Mapleton National Park. Photo / Getty Images

We then drive to Kenilworth, surrounded by hills and the Mary River – Kenilworth Dairies is the place to stock up on award-winning cheeses, honey yoghurt and chocolate mousse.

Love a doughnut? Pop into the Kenilworth Bakery, home to the 1kg donut challenge and pick up a sweet treat.

Charming Maleny, twice named the most welcoming town in Australia, is our home for two nights. Known for timber production, then dairying and fruit growing, it’s one of the places you shouldn’t miss. The Sunday Market always attracts a big crowd.

Look out for platypus in the Obi Obi Creek in the centre of town – sadly they were no-shows when we visited.

For the best views of the Glass House Mountains head to the pretty Botanical Gardens or one of the many lookouts for scenic views from the hinterland to the coast.

The Sunshine Coast's distinctive Glass House Mountains. Photo / Getty Images

Our base is the recently restored heritage-listed Maleny Lodge, built in 1905 for the Cook family and their 11 children, which combines charm and original features with modern facilities including a heated magnesium pool overlooking native woodlands, and a fire pit.

We bunker down in romantic-themed Freda room, with a king bed, beautiful free-standing clawfoot bath, ensuite and log burner.

Music and singing catch our attention in the evening and we venture to the community open mic night in Maleny Lane where locals entertain.

Spicers Tamarind Retreat, known for its Thai menu, is our dinner date and the rice cakes and velvety pandan panna cotta are standouts. Don’t leave without tasting the brews at Brouhaha Brewery, decadent cheese at Maleny Food Co’s fromagerie and a tasty gelato – the ginger and macadamia have a following. For coffee and treats try Monica’s Cafe and Shotgun Espresso.

Nearby Montville has several art galleries but for the best scenic showstopper enjoy lunch on the verandah of Edge Restaurant & Bar – the views are amazing. Then stride out on a walk into Kondalilla Falls in the nearby Kondalilla National Park for more vistas.

Montville township has several art galleries and charming shops. Photo / 123rf

Back on the coast, about an 86km drive away, Noosa is booming.

We stay at RACV Noosa Resort, et in bushland overlooking a wetlands sanctuary. Our villa has a spa on the rooftop that’s perfect for star-gazing.

Dining is an adventure – one of the newest restaurants, Alba by Kuruvita, at Noosa Heads, is the domain of well-known chef and television personality Peter Kuruvita, who runs a cooking school, pizzeria, bar and a restaurant showcasing his Sri Lankan-inspired menu. His snapper curry is particularly deserving of praise.

Laguna Bay's golden sand is all part of Noosa's charm. Photo / 123rf

A walk through Noosa National Park justifies all that gorging and dolphins put on a show as we pass by Laguna Bay – it’s a good workout on the track and those views on a fine day are mesmerising.

So what’s the best - the beach or the hinterland?

It’s a toss-up for me – I love them both.



