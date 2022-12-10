Freycinet Peninsula is known for its striking blue water and white sand. Photo / Tourism Australia, Hugh Stewart

Freycinet Peninsula is known for its striking blue water and white sand. Photo / Tourism Australia, Hugh Stewart

Tasmania is renowned for old stuff: Georgian architecture, convict-era heritage, and an ancient landscape of temperate rainforest, mountains, wild rivers and coast. But there are plenty of new delights to discover in Australia’s island state, writes Patricia Maunder.

Nature meets luxury

Tassie is an outdoor playground for epic hikes and river rafting, but a recent boom in boutique multi-day tours has delivered more leisurely wilderness escapes. New offerings include Walk into Luxury’s experience based at Pumphouse Point, a serene retreat that extends out on to Lake St Clair. walkintoluxury.com

Southern Sea Venture’s Tasman Peninsula tours are scheduled for whale sightings on clifftop walks, sea-kayaking jaunts and a half-day cruise. At day’s end, relax at a beachside private lodge. southernseaventures.com

A wombat is right at home near the Overland Track boardwalk, Cradle Mountain. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Jess Bonde

On Board has introduced an east-coast expedition between Tasmania’s capital, Hobart, and Freycinet Peninsula’s astonishingly blue water and white sand. Between the Port Arthur convict site and tramping in national parks, a handful of passengers cruise on a purpose-built catamaran; from January that’s the shiny new 24m Odalisque III. onboardexpeditions.com.au

Wineglass Bay is one of many scenic spots to cruise in Tasmania. Photo / Wineglass Bay Cruises

Hot city hotels

Soon after Hobart welcomed Australia’s first Mövenpick hotel, complete with chocolate hour and Tesoro restaurant, it also became home to the nation’s debutante Luxury Collection hotel. Artfully uniting waterfront buildings from the 1840s, 1930s and modern day. Its pleasures extend to Italian restaurant Peppina and Mary Mary bar, where local craft spirits and native ingredients are championed. marriott.com

Other fresh city digs include Novotel Devonport, and The Rox, another Hobart showcase of old-meets-new design. It offers apartment-style accommodation with room service by on-trend winebar Sonny. theroxhobart.com

Cool country accommodation

Sleeping in an old Kombi van sounds dicey until you see the baby-blue one called Frida, fitted with double bed and guest’s choice of boho ivory, flower power or mandala magic decor. Nestled on farmland beside a creek, Kombi Kamp is an escape for two with kitchen hut, barbecue, fire pit, deck and an outdoor shower with views. instagram.com/kombi.kamp

Inspired by wabi-sabi, the Japanese aesthetic that recognises beauty in imperfection, SABI is a secluded cabin made for zen-like bliss. Among its handmade and upcycled items are mouth-blown glassware and a wine barrel repurposed as an onsen-style bath. sabistays.com

Raised domes with indoor bathrooms and outdoor tubs are Gleaneagle’s more modern take on glamping. Sensitively landscaped areas, including a lake watched by a life-size replica of Michelangelo’s David, lead to bushland that’s home to wildlife like echidnas and Tasmanian Devils. gleneagletas.com.au

Food glorious food

The chef who opened Hobart’s buzzing backstreet restaurant Templo and winebar sibling Sonny is back with a third pint-sized venture called Ogee. This Italian-leaning bistro serves pasta, tasty morsels on sticks and nose-to-tail dishes. ogeehobart.com.au

Templo is a popular restaurant in the arty back streets of Hobart. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Osborne Images

Despite its obscure regional location, Van Bone was instantly recognised as one of Tasmania’s finest restaurants. For set menus of up to 14 courses, ingredients are sourced nearby, including from their own garden and orchard, and cooked over fire and coals or preserved. The refined take on nature extends to decor celebrating local artisans and materials. vanbone.com.au

Celebrated paddock-to-plate cooking school The Agrarian Kitchen has re-emerged in a larger space, steps from its regional destination-restaurant. Classes are still about cooking from scratch using local, seasonal ingredients and begin in the organic kitchen garden. theagrariankitchen.com

If you prefer letting others do the work, Tasmanian Air Tours’ Delicious Tasting Flight is a winner. Combining scenic helicopter joyride with winery and distillery jaunt, it includes award-winning sheep-whey vodka tastings and vineyard lunch. tasmanianairtours.com.au

Other gourmet goodness off the beaten track include the Salt Sommelier experience at Tasman Sea Salt (tasmanseasalt.com), and Eat the Wild’s day tours led by a guide-chef in a van that’s also a mobile kitchen. eatthewild.com

Raise a glass

Lark, the distillery that launched Tasmania’s rise to international whisky glory, has another Hobart venue, The Still. This shop, tasting room and bar isn’t just a showcase for Lark’s range, but 150 of the island’s best whiskies. larkdistillery.com

The barrel room at Lark Distillery, producers of some of the island's best whiskey. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Sam Shelley

Distilleries are mushrooming around the state, but the most impressive newcomer is Callington Mill Distillery. Centred around an 1837 mill, the complex offers tastings, sales, a restaurant, self-guided tours and DIY whisky blending. callingtonmilldistillery.com

Du Cane brewery recently opened in Launceston, Tasmania’s second city. From German-style pils to oatmeal stout, beer is crafted in a relaxed space with bar, dining hall and kids’ play area. ducanebrewing.com.au

Art and history

Hobart’s audacious Mona museum has sprung back from extended pandemic closure with a major rehang, which includes numerous works never displayed before. There’s also a hedonistic high tea featuring vintage champagne, caviar, butlers and original Picassos. The thrills begin when mustering the courage to book at AU$500 ($530) for two. mona.net.au

Explore weird and wonderful creations at the Museum Of Old And New Art (Mona) in Hobart. Photo / Getty Images

Popular Port Arthur is just one of the state’s convict heritage sites. Hobart’s Cascades Female Factory, where 7000 women and their children suffered in 1828-56, has re-opened with a new interpretation gallery. Refreshed tours and a one-woman performance also shed light on its dark past. femalefactory.org.au

Former penal settlement Port Arthur is now one of Australia's key historical sites. Photo / Tourism Tasmania

2023 events

Mona Foma: Mona’s summer festival returns to Launceston on February 17-19 and Hobart on February 24-26. American indie bands Pavement and Bon Iver will headline. For a full list, see monafoma.net.au

Cygnet Folk Festival: For 40 years it’s attracted musicians and visitors from around the world; 13-15 January. cygnetfolkfestival.org

Festivale: Chef demonstrations, beverage masterclasses, delicious stalls and live entertainment in Launceston, a Unesco City of Gastronomy; February 3-5. festivale.com.au

Held in Launceston, Festivale shows off the best of Tasmanian food, wine, arts and entertainment. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Adam Gibson

Australian Wooden Boat Festival: From the Parade of Sail to restoration demonstrations, sea shanties to seafood, it’s a maritime bonanza; February 10-13. australianwoodenboatfestival.com.au

Steamfest: Steam-powered machinery and steam-train rides are highlights of this event loved by kids, tinkerers and steampunks; March 11-13. steamfesttasmania.org.au

