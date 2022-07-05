Accommodation options on Hamilton Island range from family-friendly holiday homes, to high-rise hotels, to luxury lodges. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

There are more than 60 ways to enjoy Hamilton Island, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Whitsundays, writes Tiana Templeman

Staying at some resorts involves little more than relaxing on a sun lounger and contemplating whether to take another refreshing dip before lunch. Not at Queensland's Hamilton Island. If you would rather get out and about than lie by the pool, this resort is perfect. In fact, there are more than 60 ways to enjoy Hamilton Island, the Great Barrier Reef, and Whitsunday Islands. Among the options: take a scenic helicopter flight over the lush green landscape and sandy atolls, join a snorkel or sailing tour, go windsurfing, or take a day trip to famous Whitehaven Beach. Hamilton Island and its surrounds offer all these things and more, as well as a few surprises like camping in the middle of the Great Barrier Reef.

Stay and play on Hamilton Island

Non-motorised water sports are free for in-house guests on Hamilton Island so grab a kayak and go for a paddle, hit the beach, try windsurfing, or explore the island. Add three pools to hop between and it's tempting to spend all day in your swimmers.

Accommodation ranges from family-friendly Hamilton Island holiday homes to the bright and breezy Palm Bungalows, or a room at the high-rise Reef View Hotel. Luxury lovers can rub shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at qualia, an elite hideaway on the northernmost tip of the island with stand-alone pavilions arranged to make the most of the amazing view. Dine at Sails for modern Australian mains with spectacular views (and a pool for the kids), order soft shell crab burgers at Manta Ray, or enjoy Asian hawker food at Coca Chu.

Out and about in the Whitsundays

Venture beyond Hamilton Island and discover amazing aquatic adventures, breathtaking views, and more turtles than you can poke an underwater camera at.

Queensland's Hamilton Island Golf Club is rumoured to be one of the most challenging courses in the world, not least because of the distracting views. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Play a round with the turtles

Golfers can play a round at the Hamilton Island Golf Club, which is rumoured to be one of the most challenging courses in the world, not least because it is impossible to keep your eye on the ball when you are surrounded by such jaw-dropping views. With holes strung along the spectacular ridges and steep valleys of Dent Island, this course offers a variety of obstacles such as swirling winds, impenetrable bushland, and a 14th hole dubbed the Valley of Death. If you miss a shot, you can always blame the turtles swimming below the fairways for distracting you from the game.

Snorkelling

Hamilton Island offers an irresistible underwater combo: an easy-to-access fringing reef and free snorkel hire for guests. Low tide is the best time to explore the coral gardens sparkling with jewel-bright fish just off Catseye Beach. Don't worry if you or the kids have never hung out with Nemo before. Snorkelling off the beach is the ideal introduction to the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef for youngsters and first-timers.

Jetryder jet boat ride

Can't decide whether you want a scenic trip or a shot of adrenaline? When you're not laughing and screaming at the spray-drenched 360-degree spins, you'll be enjoying the view from this jet boat ride with a difference. Taste the salt on your lips as the driver seeks out small waves and cuts across them, teasing the wheel left and right so you disco across the water. Jetryder is Hamilton Island's fastest day trip.

Camp on the Great Barrier Reef

Sleeping under the stars and exploring Australia's most famous marine playground at Reefsleep, an overnight camping experience on the Reefworld pontoon, offers a unique way to experience the Great Barrier Reef. As soon as the day-trippers left at 3pm, we pulled on stinger suits, masks and fins and slipped into the ocean alongside Hardy Reef. Coral gardens sparkled with jewel-bright tropical fish and clown fish peeked out of anemones tucked into the coral drop-off. The pontoon's resident turtle also cruised in to check us out. After a delicious dinner with plenty of lively conversation, we went upstairs and climbed into our Reefbed to sleep under the stars. When the sun came up, we still had the whole pontoon to ourselves until 11am when the next load of day-trippers arrived.

Watching the sunrise over the Great Barrier Reef from bed on Reefsleep, a camping pontoon in the Whitsundays. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

See the world's most famous beach

What could be more Aussie than a game of beach cricket on one of the world's most famous beaches? After you have dived in for a swim, the boat crew sets up stumps for a game of beach cricket on Whitehaven Beach, where travellers come together to smash a six along the sand or into the stunning surrounding waters. Retrieving the ball is the perfect excuse for another swim. There is time to explore Chance Bay, walk up to the Hill Inlet lookout and enjoy morning or afternoon tea before the scenic launch trip back to Hamilton Island.

Helicopter trip to Heart Reef

See a different side of the Great Barrier Reef with a scenic flight that takes in the best of the Whitsundays, from Whitehaven Beach to Hill Inlet, Hook Passage and myriad Whitsunday islands. Rainforest tumbles down rugged hillsides, idyllic rocky bays beckon, and shimmering, crystalline blue waters beg to be explored. Heart Reef, a coral bommie shaped just like a heart, is a highlight so have your camera ready. It's a triple thriller: a helicopter flight, stunning scenery and Instaworthy pics that will make your friends even greener with envy than those lush tropical islands.

See a different side of the Great Barrier Reef with a scenic flight that takes in the best of the Whitsundays, including Heart Reef. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Romantic sunset cruise

Slip off your shoes and watch one of the Whitsundays' famous sunsets from the deck of Ricochet, a luxury 47ft ocean-going catamaran which sails around the sheltered waters of Hamilton Island as evening descends. Unlike some "all-inclusive" cruises where you have to virtually tackle someone to get a drink, this crew is generous with the bubbly. Complimentary drinks flow freely and a delicious antipasto platter will keep you going until dinner. With fewer than 20 passengers on board and loads of deck space, it is easy to find your own secluded spot to watch the sun go down with someone special.

